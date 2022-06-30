Rozgar Mela:105 firms turn up, 3,860 candidates receive job offers

In all, 3,860 candidates received job offers at the Rozgar Mela organised by the Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission, under the Sankalp Project, at Rajkiya Audyogik Prashikshan Sansthan, on Thursday.

In all, 6,295 candidates had appeared at the Rozgar Mela and 105 companies had turned up to recruit candidates.

Kapil Dev Agrawal, minister of state (independent charge) vocational education and skill development, said that as per the sankalp patra such events will be organised at the divisional level across the state. The next Rozgar Mela will be in Saharanpur division on July 2.

The minister said that youth should try to work in every field to find more job opportunities. The prime minister has given a call to educate girls and the state government is committed to educating girls and also training them to develop skills.

The event had MP Naresh Bansal, MLA Neeraj Bora, Andra Vamsi, the mission director Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission and other officials.