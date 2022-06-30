Rozgar Mela:105 firms turn up, 3,860 candidates receive job offers
In all, 3,860 candidates received job offers at the Rozgar Mela organised by the Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission, under the Sankalp Project, at Rajkiya Audyogik Prashikshan Sansthan, on Thursday.
In all, 6,295 candidates had appeared at the Rozgar Mela and 105 companies had turned up to recruit candidates.
Kapil Dev Agrawal, minister of state (independent charge) vocational education and skill development, said that as per the sankalp patra such events will be organised at the divisional level across the state. The next Rozgar Mela will be in Saharanpur division on July 2.
The minister said that youth should try to work in every field to find more job opportunities. The prime minister has given a call to educate girls and the state government is committed to educating girls and also training them to develop skills.
The event had MP Naresh Bansal, MLA Neeraj Bora, Andra Vamsi, the mission director Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission and other officials.
-
Lucknow University holds interviews for Shodh Medha scholarship
The University of Lucknow organised interviews for the Shodh Medha Scholarships on Wednesday. A total of ten students will be selected for the scholarship, said dean of student welfare Prof Poonam Tandon. The University of Lucknow is providing Shodh Medha scholarship to girl students to increase their participation towards research and innovation. Recently, the applications were invited from eligible female research students, out of which 44 applications were found eligible.
-
Mining lease holders adopt 42 govt cow shelters in U.P.’s Prayagraj
Responding to an appeal of the district administration, select mining lease holders have adopted 42 government-run cow shelters in Prayagraj in the last one month and have begun looking after around 8,000 stray cows housed in them. As per the district administration officials, in each of these 42 adopted cow shelters, four types of sheds are being constructed by the mining lease holders.
-
Akhilesh jibes at Yogi over waterlogging in Gorakhpur
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday invoked and tweaked a famous Gujarat tourism tagline to attack Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over waterlogging in Gorakhpur soon after Yogi reached there on a visit. Akhilesh made the attack on Twitter. He first shared on social media pictures showing waterlogged stretches at Rapti complex, a bus station in Rapti Nagar and at the power corporation's executive engineer's office at Rapti Nagar following Wednesday rain.
-
Showers of relief force dip in Lucknow temp, expect more rain today
The monsoon has well and truly entered Uttar Pradesh and the Met department has predicted widespread rains in UP on Friday. The state capital and other parts of the state had experienced showers from the wee hours of Thursday. Lucknow experienced 55.4 mm rainfall from Wednesday 8.30 pm to Thursday 5.30 pm, said Lucknow Met director, JP Gupta. Normally, the monsoon arrives in the state capital by June 20.
-
ABHM leader booked in Agra for declaring bounty on Udaipur murder accused
Agra police on Thursday booked an office bearer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) for allegedly declaring a bounty of 2 lakh for anyone bringing heads of the two accused of Tuesday's Udaipur killing, A case under section 153A (promoting enmity between groups) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the spokesperson for ABHM, Sanjay Jat, at Nai Ki Mandi police station of Agra.
