10 crore property owned by Vijay Mishra’s kin attached

In another action against jailed muscleman politician Vijay Mishra under the Gangster Act, the Bhadohi police on Tuesday attached property worth ₹10.92 crore owned by his son, daughter-in-law and a relative in Lalganj tehsil of Mirzapur district on Tuesday.

Over 80 cases, including those under the Gangster Act, have been lodged against Mishra, who is currently lodged in the Agra jail. His son Vishnu was arrested by STF from Pune.

Anil Kumar, superintendent of police (SP)-Bhadohi, said, “The land measures around 66,260 hectares, and belongs to his son Vishnu, daughter-in-law Roopa Mishra and relative Ramesh Chandra Mishra.”

District magistrate Gaurang Rathi had passed an order to attach properties under Section 14 (1) of the UP Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.