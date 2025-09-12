15 lakh crore investment rolled out since 2017: UP govt

Ever since the Yogi Adityanath government was formed in the state in March 2017, it has received investment proposals worth over ₹45 lakh crore. Of these, more than ₹15 lakh crore have been rolled out to date, the government announced on Thursday. Work on rolling out investment proposals worth ₹10 lakh crore began during a groundbreaking ceremony held in February 2024. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Dy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak (File)

According to the state government, these investments have led to employment for over 60 lakh youth and benefited millions of families through self-employment schemes.

The state has introduced 33 sector-specific policies for entrepreneurs and launched digital platforms such as ‘Nivesh Mitra’. Textile, leather, plastic, perfume, chemical, and pharma parks are rapidly developing across the state. The leather cluster in Hardoi-Kanpur, the Plastic Park in Gorakhpur, and the Perfume Park in Kannauj are establishing the state as a new industrial hub, the government added.

Today, the state is India’s largest MSME center, with over 96 lakh active MSME units. The Defence Industrial Corridor, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2018, has transformed the state into a center of strategic strength. Rapid development is underway across six nodes: Agra, Aligarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot. So far, over 170 MOUs have been signed, bringing investment commitments exceeding ₹28,000 crore and promising more than 4,600 jobs.

Prominent defense companies like Adani Group, AR Polymer, Werywin Defence, Emitech Industries, and BrahMos have already commenced operations. In Kanpur, bulletproof jackets and modern military equipment are being manufactured, while work on small arms and radar technology continues in Aligarh. A landmark achievement is the production of BrahMos missiles in Lucknow, positioning the state as a global hub for defense manufacturing.

To strengthen the defense sector, the government has partnered with IIT Kanpur and IIT BHU. These institutions assist defense investors with research and development, provide incubation for startups, and offer access to new technologies. By 2047, at least five Fortune Global 500 companies are expected to establish their headquarters in the state, said the state government.

At present, the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is approximately $353 billion. The target is to reach $1 trillion by 2030, $2 trillion by 2036, and $6 trillion by 2047. To achieve this, the state must maintain an annual growth rate of 16%. Investment and defense industries will serve as the two key pillars, the government added.