2,260-cr shot in the arm for UP police department

LUCKNOW Crime control and law and order continued to be one of the priority areas of chief minister Yogi Adityanath with the UP government earmarking ₹2,260 crore for the police department. The state’s budget also set aside ₹850 crore for the newly created Police Commissionerate offices and non-residential buildings.

A fund of ₹ 1,000 crore has been allocated to provide residential facilities for officers and employees of the police department and ₹ 400 crore for providing residential facilities (urban areas) to the officers/employees of the police department in the state. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The budgetary allocation is aimed at strengthening the state’s law and order system by providing accommodation facilities for police officers and employees on the one hand and allowing commissionerate offices to operate on their own lands.

The government had approved implementation of Police Commissionerates in three more cities, including Agra, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj, after witnessing improved police working under the commissionerate system introduced four UP cities earlier.

A fund of ₹1,000 crore has been allocated to provide residential facilities for officers and employees of the police department and ₹400 crore for providing residential facilities (urban areas) to the officers/employees of the police department in the state.

For strengthening the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), a provision of ₹10 crore has been made for the purchase of new vehicles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The budget provides for a financial aid of ₹17.96 crore to the dependents of 73 martyrs/deceased personnel who died while serving in the Central Para Military Forces/Para Military Forces of other states or the Indian Army, and the natives of the state of UP who died in the line of duty.

THE ALLOCATIONS

₹1,400 cr for accommodation of officers and staff

₹850 cr for newly created Police Commissionerate offices and non-residential buildings

₹10 cr for purchase of new vehicles to strengthen the SDRF