4K cr UAE investment to boost U.P’s fisheries sector

Uttar Pradesh is set to transform its fisheries sector with a ₹4,000 crore investment from UAE’s Aqua Bridge Group, marking one of the largest foreign investments in India’s aquaculture industry. The project aims to establish a state-of-the-art fish farming ecosystem, integrating advanced technology, research, and structured market linkages. A dedicated fish farming cluster in Unnao will anchor the project (Sourced)

The project, proposed in Unnao district’s Saraiya village under the UP Industrial Development Authority (UPIDA), will extend across six districts—Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Ayodhya, Barabanki, and Rae Bareli. A dedicated fish farming cluster in Unnao will anchor the project, focusing on intensive aquaculture, AI-driven fisheries management, and export-oriented production.

“The Intensive Aquaculture Farm & Aquatic Research Centre in Unnao will drive modern fish feed production, post-harvest processing, and training for farmers,” said Jai Prakash Singh, coordinator of the UP Diversified Agriculture Support Project (UPDASP). He added that a formal memorandum of understanding between the UAE firm and the state government is expected soon.

Unlike conventional investments prioritising production, this project integrates research-driven aquaculture with AI-based farming techniques—a first for UP.

“The investment is expected to double the state’s fish production capacity while generating employment for one lakh individuals, including 34,000 fish-farming families. Additionally, one lakh farmers will receive training in modern aquaculture practices,” Sunil Singh, a fisheries expert with UPDASP said.

The project will also focus on developing hatcheries for Indian major carp, exotic fish species, and other commercially viable varieties, ensuring long-term growth in the fisheries sector, he added.