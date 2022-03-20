RSS pushes for expansion in villages, employment generation ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) cadres in Uttar Pradesh have begun work on decisions on expanding the Sangh reach to all the villages by 2025 and aiding the government address the issue of unemployment.

These decisions were reached at the three-day annual All-India representatives’ meet of the RSS at Pirana village of Ahmedabad recently.

The plan for shakhas at all villages could be completed by 2024 itself, said Ashok Dubey, RSS functionary in Lucknow. The Lok Sabha polls are due in 2024 and the RSS completes 100 years in 2025.

The RSS rural expansion plan will hold the BJP in good stead ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, feel political experts.

Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is in UP these days. He visited Gorakhpur where he had a long meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath who has won an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh. After Gorakhpur, Bhagwat would be in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from setting up shakhas in rural pockets, RSS functionaries said the Sangh cadres would also talk about the need for a caste-free society. The caste- free society campaign is part of a long-standing RSS pitch to unite the Hindus into voting for a like-minded party, political experts said.

“In Avadh Prant that has 13 districts nearly 2200 shakhas including weekly ‘milan’ (meets) and monthly ‘mandalis’ are being held,” Dubey said.

RSS functionaries said since 2017, when the BJP government was formed in the state, youths have shown a lot of interest in joining the Sangh. At many places, school and college-going students are now holding the shakhas, Sangh leaders further said.

This is the reason why the RSS has decided to involve its “Swadeshi Jagran Manch” in finding out ways to provide for a place where job seekers get knowledge about the number and nature of jobs that are available and the skill sets they require.

“A plan is underway to ensure a mutual win-win kind of situation for both job seekers and job providers,” Dubey added.

