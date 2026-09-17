RSS-BJP meet in Lucknow cautions workers against letting Opposition set agenda

A coordination meeting for the Awadh region between the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Lucknow on Wednesday emphasised the Opposition should not be allowed to set the political agenda as leaders stressed that the party should “play on its own pitch” rather than respond to narratives created by its rivals.

The meeting sought feedback on the functioning of the government and organisation at the grassroots. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

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Amid talk of “growing grievances” among party workers and the Sangh cadre over the alleged lack of hearing at police stations, tehsils and block offices in the state, senior leaders urged them to remain united and focus on organisational work ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The meeting, which is part of a wider organisational exercise being undertaken by the BJP and RSS in the state ahead of the polls, was held at a resort on Kanpur Road here. It was attended by RSS sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale, sah sarkaryawah Arun Kumar, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, kshetra pracharak Anil Kumar, BJP state president and Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, among others.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting sought feedback on the functioning of the government and organisation at the grassroots. Each organisation was also asked to spell out the new programmes it planned to undertake in the run-up to the elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting sought feedback on the functioning of the government and organisation at the grassroots. Each organisation was also asked to spell out the new programmes it planned to undertake in the run-up to the elections. {{/usCountry}}

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According to insiders, during the interaction, workers openly voiced their “pain” over not being heard at thanas, tehsils and blocks. Some complained that even MLAs were not listened to.

“Senior leaders acknowledged the grievance and assured them that the matter would be taken up at the appropriate forum. At the same time, they urged workers to put the issue aside for now and focus collectively on strengthening the organisation,” BJP leaders attending the meeting revealed.

The Opposition, the leaders said, was seeking to shift the political discourse towards caste and issues such as the UGC regulations because it could not effectively counter the BJP on development and governance. Workers were cautioned against getting drawn into such narratives and were asked to instead communicate the government’s development and governance record.

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The deliberations also covered booth-level mobilisation, organisational preparedness, grassroots feedback and greater coordination between the Sangh and BJP.

The coordination committee meetings for other regions including Kashi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur are also expected to be held very soon.