Rumours of thieves, drones keep Uttar Pradesh villagers awake

What began as scattered rumours in a few villages in western Uttar Pradesh around three months ago have now snowballed into a statewide discussion. From talk of prowling thieves and flying drones for surveying houses across the state to whispers of a mysterious “nude gang” in Meerut’s countryside, panic has spread across Uttar Pradesh, even sparking a political blame game. The state police’s 112 emergency helpline, earlier used mostly for complaints about local disputes or brawls, is now receiving frantic calls from villagers across districts about suspected thieves, drone sightings and supposedly strange movements at night (PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION)

The state police’s 112 emergency helpline, earlier used mostly for complaints about local disputes or brawls, is now receiving frantic calls from villagers across districts about suspected thieves, drone sightings and supposedly strange movements at night. A shift staffer posted at the 112 control room confirmed such desperate calls were being received frequently from villagers.

“We do receive calls these days from villagers about invisible thieves and sightings of drones,” he said.

When contacted, DIG, 112 service, Shahab Rasheed Khan confirmed it, saying, “We refer all such complaints promptly to the police stations concerned for necessary action.” However, he refused to share more details with regard to numbers and regions.

The fear is playing out differently across regions. For example, in Etah and Kasganj and adjoining districts, after a spate of cattle thefts, villagers have revived old ways of guarding homes, beating tin sheets to raise alarms and patrolling deserted lanes with torches and lathis.

In Kanpur Dehat’s Shivrajpur town, locals said they have been awake for nights.

“We don’t see police patrols here,” they said.

Rajendra Pal, former village pradhan of Daheliya panchayat, echoed general sentiments: “As the night deepens, we have to come on roads and streets, staying awake all night on vigil, shouting ‘jaagte raho’ against thieves who have drones.” He said villagers’ alertness was not giving thieves a chance.

In Meerut’s Daurala belt, where the “nude gang” rumours emerged, villagers claimed women working in fields at dawn were chased by unclothed men. But some dismiss the tale outright.

“These were just rumours spread by mischievous elements. UP’s law and order is good, and many people cannot digest this,” said local resident Rajveer Singh Rathi.

Political voices have now entered the fray. Rajya Sabha MP and former UP BJP president Laxmikant Bajpai, who hails from Meerut, alleged that such rumours about thieves, drones were being spread by vested interests to defame the Yogi Adityanath government whose “USP is law and order.”

He said, “I appeal to the police to sternly deal with rumour mongers, giving them exemplary punishment so that all this stops once and for all.”

The Opposition, however, sees things differently.

“The entire state is in the grip of fear and lawlessness because of deteriorating law and order,” said Samajwadi Party veteran and party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, a former minister.

“Even if these are rumours or a conspiracy, it is the government’s duty to dispel them and expose the conspiracy to instill a sense of confidence in the public. The fact is that the BJP and their government make such claims to hide their inabilities.”

Meanwhile, thieves and drone panic is spreading across districts from Amroha, Moradabad, Badaun, Sambhal, Bijnor, Pilibhir, Basti, Balrampur, Ayodhya and many others. Villagers report glowing objects hovering above rooftops at night.

People in Ghaziabad and Hapur have reportedly posted flash lights on terraces, while some residents have even fired in the air, fearing drones are being used to conduct recce of their houses.

The fear has already turned deadly at many places. In Bareilly, a mentally unstable beggar was reportedly lynched by villagers who mistook him for a drone-linked thief. In Sambhal, eight people were jailed for circulating fake drone videos. In Rampur, police seized a drone flown by local youths as a prank, but villagers claimed it was proof of organised crime.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has already warned that anyone using drones to aid crime or spread panic will face action under the National Security Act (NSA) or the Gangster Act. Police have been told to register all drone owners, hold awareness drives, and enforce night bans on drone flights. Yet in many places, all this has apparently not worked as villages after villages continue to be in the grip of fear and rumours.

According to local media reports, in Aligarh’s countryside, women keep watch from rooftops while men patrol the lanes below. In Basti’s Tinich area, dozens of villages report suspicious movements at night and in Pilibhit communities have even hired private guards.

Police admit many reports are exaggerated or false as when cops reach the spot on desperate calls at the 112, they find nothing there.

Principal secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad admitted to the police in some districts receiving reports about drones and thieves but clarified there was no pattern as such.

“There is no specific or state-wide pattern in such incidents and they are only sporadic, and the local police promptly act to dispel rumours,” he said, adding on the chief minister’s directives, strict action had been taken in certain cases where drones were flown by mischievous elements in a few districts of western UP,” he said.

VILLAGERS TURN VIGILANTES

The rural areas of Ayodhya have seen a surge in rumours about drones and thefts, triggering violent reaction from villagers and resulting in innocent people, including mentally challenged individuals, being beaten up on suspicion of being thieves.

Legal action has been taken against villagers. Nineteen individuals have been arrested so far. Living in fear, the villagers are spending their nights on vigilante duty, armed with sticks and lathis.

With no official confirmation of drone sightings or thefts in the district yet, police are appealing to people to stay away from rumours and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

Superintendent of police, Rural, Balwant Chaudhary, stated that a case has been filed against 10 people, and seven have been arrested. They were produced in court from where they were sent to jail.

On September 17, some people mistook Om Prakash, resident of Palia Lohani in the Khandasa area, for a thief near Belkhara village and began beating him.

The incident took place around 7:30 pm when he was walking along the canal track to his sister’s house at Anjaroli village in Khandasa.

His brother-in-law, Govind arrived at the scene with his brother Dharamraj, but the mob accused them of being the thief’s accomplices and beat them severely. HTC

RECENT INCIDENTS

October 3, 2025: Mentally unstable youth beaten to death in Rae Bareli’s Unchahar police station area after being suspected of theft.

October 2: Two Banjara individuals assaulted in Chandauli’s Sakaldiha police station area on suspicion of child theft.

October 1: A mentally unstable youth beaten by villagers in Ambedkar Nagar’s Kotwali police station area after being suspected of theft.

September 30: A mentally ill youth tied to an electric pole and beaten in Shravasti’s Sirsia police station area on suspicion of theft.

September 28: Hands and feet of a youth visiting his girlfriend tied and he is beaten in Rae Bareli’s Salon police station area after being suspected of theft.

September 27: Two youths beaten by a mob in Bahraich’s Kotwali Dehat police station area on suspicion of theft.

September 21: A youth tied with a rope and beaten in Pratapgarh’s Parsarampur village on suspicion of theft.

September 20: A youth tied to a pole and beaten in Hardoi’s Sandila police station area on suspicion of theft.

September 19: A youth visiting his girlfriend was beaten by villagers in Basti’s Chhawani police station area after being suspected of theft. A person beaten with sticks and slapped in Kannauj’s Chhibramau Kotwali area on suspicion of theft.

September 18: A mentally unstable person beaten and submerged in water in Rae Bareli’s Deeh police station area after being suspected of theft. Youth tied with a rope and beaten in Bahraich’s Payagpur police station area on suspicion of theft.