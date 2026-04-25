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Safe recovery:SGPGIMS to assess home of heart transplant patient

Doctors say recovery after a heart transplant goes far beyond surgical success. It requires sustained monitoring, strict infection control, and careful lifestyle adjustments

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 05:16 am IST
By Anupam Srivastava, Lucknow
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: In a significant step towards safer post-operative care, doctors at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) have drawn up a detailed recovery plan for a 43-year-old heart transplant recipient from Sitapur, placing as much emphasis on her home environment as on her clinical progress.

This transition phase is designed to help her gradually adjust to a non-clinical environment while remaining within immediate reach of medical care (File Photo)

The patient, who underwent a complex heart transplant on April 12, is recovering steadily and is likely to be discharged on Sunday. In a departure from routine practice, the institute has decided to extend medical supervision beyond discharge by sending a team to assess her residence before she returns home.

Doctors say recovery after a heart transplant goes far beyond surgical success. It requires sustained monitoring, strict infection control, and careful lifestyle adjustments. Keeping this in mind, SGPGIMS has made home assessment an integral part of the discharge protocol.

Before heading back to Sitapur, the patient will stay for about a week at the institute’s guest house with her family. This transition phase is designed to help her gradually adjust to a non-clinical environment while remaining within immediate reach of medical care.

The institute has also put in place a structured follow-up plan. For six months, the patient will be monitored through daily calls, with regular guidance on medication, diet, and health indicators.

Dr. Aditya Kapoor, Head of Cardiology, said such measures reflect a shift towards comprehensive care. “Post-transplant recovery is a continuum. It depends as much on sustained monitoring and environment as on surgical success,” he noted.

Doctors believe this approach could shape future transplant protocols, underlining that recovery truly begins after discharge.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anupam Srivastava

Anupam Srivastava is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Lucknow. Has produced exclusive stories in medical, civil aviation, civic, political and other issues for over 20 years.

Home / Cities / Lucknow / Safe recovery:SGPGIMS to assess home of heart transplant patient
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