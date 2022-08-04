Samajwadi Party appoints observers for upcoming local bodies polls in U.P.

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 04, 2022 11:00 PM IST
In run-up to the local bodies polls, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has appointed its MLAs as observers for elections in seventeen nagar nigams (municipal corporations) in Uttar Pradesh likely to be held in November-December this year
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

For Lucknow Nagar Nigam, the SP has appointed MLAs Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai, Amitabh Bajpai, and Dharmraj Singh as observers. For Moradabad, the observers are MLAs Md Abdullah Azam, Manoj Paras and Rafiq Ansari. For Ayodhya Nagar Nigam, MLAs Atul Pradhan and Kamaal Akhtar are the observers while for Firozabad, former Firozabad MP Akshay Yadav and the former MLA Rakesh Rathore is the observer.

Preparations for Varanasi nagar nigam polls will be looked after by MLAs Manoj Pandey, Zahid Beg and RK Verma while MLAs Rammurti Verma and Sangram Singh will take care of local bodies polls in Gorakhpur.

Along with other local bodies, nagar nigam of Aligarh, Agra, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Bareilly, Meerut, Moradabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Mathura-Vrindavan, Ayodhya and Shahjahnpur are due for polls in November-December this year.

