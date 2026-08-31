Samajwadi Party chief alleges conspiracy to add voters from other states to Uttar Pradesh electoral rolls

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that the BJP government is preparing to push a Special Annual Revision (SAR) of the electoral rolls through the Election Commission after the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR). He claimed this would be used to manipulate the voter list ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

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Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow after a meeting of all district and metropolitan presidents as well as booth-level functionaries connected via app, Yadav said very little time remains for the assembly polls. He announced that the SP’s booth-level campaign would begin from Tuesday.

The Kannauj MP alleged that after SIR, the BJP would conspire through the Election Commission to conduct SAR. He said rules were already being violated as Form-7 continued to be filled even after the SIR.

“A big conspiracy is underway in Uttar Pradesh. Before the elections, the BJP is trying to adjust its votes in the name of annual revision. There will be a large-scale conspiracy to include its own people in the voter list. It has come to light that people from Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will come and enrol as voters to increase their vote count,” he alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} He urged party workers and the public to remain alert to these tactics. He also claimed discrimination and injustice was being meted out to PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities under the BJP government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He urged party workers and the public to remain alert to these tactics. He also claimed discrimination and injustice was being meted out to PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities under the BJP government. {{/usCountry}}

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On law and order, he said criminals were committing murders in broad daylight.

“If the criminals have left Uttar Pradesh, then who is carrying out the killings?” he asked.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took aim at the BJP for allegedly circulating AI-generated videos to damage his image. He said the government should not play “children’s games” with artificial intelligence. While acknowledging that SP workers could also create such videos, he said he had specifically instructed them not to do so. However, after several social media handles began circulating videos against him, someone sent one to the party as well.

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“If the BJP plays the AI game, the Samajwadis are far ahead in it,” Yadav warned.