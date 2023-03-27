Samajwadi Party MLA Swami Omvesh seeks DM’s nod to shower flowers on namazis on Eid

Former minister and sitting Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Chandpur Swami Omvesh has sought permission from the Bijnor district magistrate (DM) to shower flowers from a rented helicopter on namazis (Muslim worshippers) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr next month.

Swami Omvesh also said he had showered flowers from a helicopter on devotees during Ganga Snan in November last year. (SOURCED )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swami Omvesh said he gave a letter to Bijnor district magistrate Umesh Mishra’s office in connection with his plan on Saturday.

“I have given the letter and hope that he will consider my request, which (will) help in strengthening harmony and brotherhood among people of two different communities,” said Swami Omvesh.

“I will meet DM again in a day or two to pursue my request further. The month of Ramzan has started and Eid will be celebrated on the last day of Ramzan, which will continue for a month,” he said.

Swami Omvesh also said he had showered flowers from a helicopter on devotees during Ganga Snan in November last year. That very day, he announced his plan to shower flowers on namazis on Eid, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swami Omvesh was the sugarcane minister in the SP government.

“Both Hindus and Muslims voted to ensure my victory. The friendship between freedom fighters Ramprasad Bismil and Ashfaq Ullah Khan was my inspiration,” Swami Omvesh said.

He said he follows the message of both freedom fighters that people should raise the slogan “Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai, aapas me hai bhai bhai” (Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians are all brothers).”

“I follow their message and also fought my election on similar lines,” said Swami Omvesh, adding that BJP and Hindu organisations should not have any problem with this stand because the BJP’s slogan is “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.

In response, the BJP’s Bijnor president Subhash Balmiki said, “The SP always does the politics of appeasement and MLA Omvesh is following it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All India Imam Association state president Maulana Zulfikar lauded the decision of Swami Omvesh and said the DM should have no objection to accepting the MLA’s request. He said such initiatives help in strengthening harmony and brotherhood among people.

“Respecting festivals and each other’s customs in a country like India will strengthen peoples’ belief in unity in diversity and constitution,” he said.

Bijnor district magistrate Umesh Mishra said, “I have not received the letter yet, hence can’t comment on it.”

Swami Omvesh, however, claimed that he had given the letter in the DM’s office on Saturday and had its “receipt” (acknowledgement).