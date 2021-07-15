Samajwadi Party to hold protests across Uttar Pradesh today, police sound alert

The Samajwadi Party would hold a statewide demonstration on Thursday (July 15) against what it called the “rigging of zila panchayat chairpersons and block pramukh polls” that concluded in Uttar Pradesh on July 10.

In view of the SP’s protest plan, the state police have sounded an alert. The superintendents of police of all the districts have been directed to maintain vigil on SP workers to ensure that Covid-19 protocol is not violated during the demonstration as well as to maintain law and order, said a state government officer.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav called upon the party leaders and workers to make the protest at the tehsil headquarters across the state successful.

SP to highlight projects launched by its govt

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to highlight the development projects launched under its government (2012-17) as well as its achievements, in the 2022 assembly election campaign.

The party has also decided to target the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government over the issues of unemployment, rise in prices of the essential commodities, law and order, farm laws, and the alleged failure to provide basic health facilities to the people when second wave of Covid pandemic hit the state.

The SP leaders will tell the people that the BJP government failed to fulfil their aspirations but failed on all fronts, said SP state unit president Naresh Uttam Patel.

A meeting of the SP MLCs was held under the chairmanship of party chief Akhilesh Yadav to discuss the strategy for the 2022 assembly election. SP national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, leader of opposition in the legislative council Ahmed Hasan and state unit president Naresh Uttam Patel were present in the meeting.

To win the support of the masses, the SP has decided to compare the development of UP under its government (2012-17) with that of the BJP regime.

It will also highlight the welfare schemes launched for the weaker sections under its government, said a party leader.

Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said the party leaders and legislative council members stated at the meeting that under the BJP government the farmers and youths were a harassed lot and the farmers did not even get minimum support price for their crop, nor their income was doubled.

The party leaders alleged that the BJP government brought the three farm bills to pave the way for the entry of the capitalists in the agriculture sector.

The SP leader also highlighted the alleged deterioration in the law-and-order situation under BJP rule, a supposed spurt in crime against women, the weakening of the Constitutional bodies under the BJP government, he said.

The SP enjoys the confidence of the people, it is capable of taking Uttar Pradesh on the path of development, Chaudhary said.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said as the Covid-19 pandemic was continuing, people should remain alert to protect themselves from infection. He called upon the people to take the Covid vaccine jab.