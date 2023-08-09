SP stages walkout from House over increase in prices of essentials

LUCKNOW The Samajwadi Party staged a walkout in the legislative assembly on Tuesday, protesting over the increase in the prices of vegetables and essential commodities.

Members attend the Monsoon session of the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan, in Lucknow, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, SP MLA Manoj Pandey said the prices of vegetables, especially tomatoes, had sky-rocketed. “Instead of taking measures to control prices, the BJP government is busy selling dreams to people. State government agencies have failed to address the plight of people,” he said.

Sugarcane development minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said the prices of pulses and edible oil had decreased while the rate of potatoes also came down. Prices of petrol and diesel in UP were less than in other states, he added. “The BJP government has slashed VAT on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people whereas under the SP government, the price of petroleum products was high,” the minister said.

Leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav said the price of cooking gas was high. “When will the state government slash price of cooking gas,” he asked.

Expressing dissatisfaction on the reply of the state government, the SP members walked out of the House, raising slogans against the state government.