Sambhal violence: Property attachment notices served on five absconding accused

Five absconding men who were previously named as accused in the Sambhal violence case were on Tuesday issued property attachment notices, officials said. The notices were pasted on the walls of their properties, and the names were publicly announced using loudspeakers. (Sourced)

The action follows a proclamation issued by the local court under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which allows for the attachment of property belonging to individuals who are absconding from justice. The five accused are wanted in case numbers 304/2024 and 305/2024, both registered at Nakhasa police station, following the deadly violence that erupted during a controversial religious dispute.

Deputy superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh said, “if the accused fail to surrender by the stipulated deadline, proceedings under Section 85 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita will be initiated, leading to the formal attachment and confiscation of their properties.”

The five accused who were served the notices are Mohd Atta, Faizan, Samad, Rahil and Shariq.

In November 19 last year, members of the Hindu community submitted a petition in the Chandausi court asserting that the Shahi Jama Masjid was originally a Hindu temple. The court ordered surveys of the mosque premises to verify the claims.

The first survey took place on the evening of November 19, and the second on November 24. During the second survey, large crowds gathered, and clashes broke out. The violence resulted in four fatalities, multiple injuries, and widespread arson.

So far, 85 individuals have been arrested and sent to jail in connection with the case.