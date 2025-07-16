Sambhav Abhiyan 5.0: UP focuses on eliminating malnutrition, reducing stunting in kids

The implementation of Sambhav Abhiyan 5.0 is going on in full swing by the state government to eliminate malnutrition and improve the nutrition level of children. The main objective of this campaign is to identify severe malnutrition in children up to 5 years of age, medical treatment and reduction in the rate of stunting. (Pic for representation only)

Director of the Child Development and Nutrition Department, Sarneet Kaur Broka said that on July 7, the Yogi government launched Sambhav Abhiyan 5.0. Under this campaign, 100 Anganwadi centres each with the highest stunting have been selected in all 75 districts of the state where special attention is being given to identification, monitoring and nutrition tracking of stunting. For intensive monitoring of these centres, 100 officers of block and district level have been appointed as nodal officers in each district.

On July 14, training was provided to all the nodal officers through Zoom webinar from the Directorate of Child Development Services and Nutrition. After this, on July 15, a special measurement and monitoring campaign was conducted for the identification and nutrition tracking of stunting simultaneously for the first time in the entire state. During this, the nodal officer, District Magistrate, District Program Officer and other officials inspected the Anganwadi centres and checked the growth monitoring process.

Based on the reports collected by the nodal officers, the status of stunting will be reviewed in the District Nutrition Committee meeting every month. In these meetings, under the chairmanship of the district magistrate, Anganwadi centres with positive results will be identified as models, so that other centres can take inspiration from them.