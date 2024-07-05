 Samosa scam: Eatery ends up losing ₹28 K to cyber conman - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Samosa scam: Eatery ends up losing 28 K to cyber conman

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 05, 2024 07:28 AM IST

Reportedly, a man posing as an army lieutenant called one of the owners of the shop and ordered samosa for a week-long official event. He later conned the owner during payment.

LUCKNOW: A popular city eatery, famed for its tea amd ‘samosa’, was scammed of 28,000 by a cyber criminal posing as an army lieutenant, on the pretext of ordering samosa.

A popular Lucknow eatery, famed for its tea amd ‘samosa’, was scammed of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28,000 by a cyber criminal posing as an army lieutenant, on the pretext of ordering samosa. (Pic for representation)
A popular Lucknow eatery, famed for its tea amd ‘samosa’, was scammed of 28,000 by a cyber criminal posing as an army lieutenant, on the pretext of ordering samosa. (Pic for representation)

Reportedly, a man posing as an army lieutenant called one of the owners of the shop and ordered samosa for a week-long official event. He later conned the owner during payment.

Lalit Sharma, a resident of Lucknow and the owner of the eatery in Lalbagh area, said that his wife Nidhi Sharma was cheated of 28,000. “We are yet to lodge a written complaint with the cyber cell, while an online application has been given ,” he said .

The shop also has a branch near Husadiya crossing in Gomti Nagar.

According to reports , the manager Rajkumar Yadav received a call on June 30. The caller introduced himself as an army lieutenant and said that there was a training in the command centre for 15 days and snacks for 50 people were to be served in the morning and evening.

“After this, on July 1, the caller called him to the Command Hospital in Cantt with the order. He said that payment would not be possible on bar code and a mobile number was required. The manager Rajkumar gave the mobile number of the owner Nidhi Sharma,” said a shop employee.

“After this, the person who made the order called Nidhi, introduced himself as an army lieutenant and said that the rules of the army were different and he was sending a bar code which would have to be scanned to take the payment.

“After this, Rs. 2 was credited to Nidhi’s account to gain some confidence. Then the fraudster sent a link of Rs. 4,000. After scanning it, as soon as she entered the password, Rs. 4,000 was deducted from the account. When Nidhi asked, he said she should not have entered the password first and she should let him do it. Then, a link of Rs. 8,000 was sent. As soon as she scanned it, money was deducted again. Before she could understand anything, Rs. 16,000 more were deducted. In this way, she was swindled of Rs. 28,000,” the employee said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Samosa scam: Eatery ends up losing 28 K to cyber conman
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On