Sand-laden tractors stormed through toll plaza, break barricade in Agra. Watch
In the video, several trucks are seen rushing through the toll plaza, breaking barricades as hapless toll workers try to stop the speeding vehicles with wooden sticks, but fail to do much.
At least 12 sand-laden tractors belonging to the mafia broke toll barricades in Agra on Sunday. A minute-long video in this regard was shared by news agency ANI. The incident was reported from the Saiyan Police Station area in Agra.
In the video, several trucks are seen rushing through the toll plaza, breaking barricades as hapless toll workers try to stop the speeding vehicles with wooden sticks, but fail to do much.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary said the incident could have been the result of the recent action taken against the mafia. He said 51 trucks were seized a week ago, and cases of damage to public property were filed.
He added that during the seizures, the truck drivers did not get an opportunity to move and, hence, they took resort of hydraulic trolleys and rushed past the toll plaza.
Also Read| Female univ student’s suicide: Students stage sit-in, demand SIT probe
The officer further said that some of the accused have been nabbed and an FIR registered in the case. He said most of the culprits belong to Dholpur. They are being identified and cooperation is being sought from the Dholpur Police, he added.
Speaking about the due course of action after the arrest, the official said, “Action will be taken under Gangster Act and their property will be seized.”
In another incident, a guard of a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Dehri was critically injured on Sunday night in Bihar during a raid on illegal sand in a local coal depot.
According to report, the attack took place when the administration and a police team, led by Dehri SDM Sameer Kumar Saurabh, were conducting raids against the illegal sand storage and transportation in coal depot and seized 10 loaded vehicles. The men involved in the illegal acts resorted to heavy stone pelting causing injury to the guard.
(With ANI inputs)
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics