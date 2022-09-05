Sand-laden tractors stormed through toll plaza, break barricade in Agra. Watch

At least 12 sand-laden tractors belonging to the mafia broke toll barricades in Agra on Sunday. A minute-long video in this regard was shared by news agency ANI. The incident was reported from the Saiyan Police Station area in Agra.

In the video, several trucks are seen rushing through the toll plaza, breaking barricades as hapless toll workers try to stop the speeding vehicles with wooden sticks, but fail to do much.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: At least 12 sand-laden tractors, belonging to the sand mafia, break toll barricading and speed past, in Saiyan Police Station area in Agra on 4th September.



Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary said the incident could have been the result of the recent action taken against the mafia. He said 51 trucks were seized a week ago, and cases of damage to public property were filed.

He added that during the seizures, the truck drivers did not get an opportunity to move and, hence, they took resort of hydraulic trolleys and rushed past the toll plaza.

The officer further said that some of the accused have been nabbed and an FIR registered in the case. He said most of the culprits belong to Dholpur. They are being identified and cooperation is being sought from the Dholpur Police, he added.

Speaking about the due course of action after the arrest, the official said, “Action will be taken under Gangster Act and their property will be seized.”

In another incident, a guard of a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Dehri was critically injured on Sunday night in Bihar during a raid on illegal sand in a local coal depot.

According to report, the attack took place when the administration and a police team, led by Dehri SDM Sameer Kumar Saurabh, were conducting raids against the illegal sand storage and transportation in coal depot and seized 10 loaded vehicles. The men involved in the illegal acts resorted to heavy stone pelting causing injury to the guard.

