Sanjay Dutt joins Rajeshwar Singh to power ‘Net Zero Sarojininagar’ campaign

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt lent star power to BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh’s environmental campaign “Net Zero Sarojininagar” here on Sunday, joining a roadshow through Bangla Bazaar before formally launching the initiative. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt joins BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh to launch ‘Net Zero Sarojini Nagar’ drive (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Dutt, who attended at Singh’s invitation, walked nearly a kilometre alongside a large crowd that included youth, students, social organisations and representatives from various sectors.

Addressing the gathering in his trademark style, Dutt said: “Hey, Uncle, listen. There are so many uncles standing here, right? Listen to everything. Do three things in life. One: plant a tree. Second: save water, because water is gold! Third: become a voter, cast your vote. And one more thing: don’t use drugs.”

Calling himself a screen star, Dutt described Singh as a real-life superstar, saying public representatives who bring positive change are the true heroes.

Singh said the campaign was built on two issues close to his heart: environmental protection and youth empowerment. “Sarojininagar is my family, and I want to make it a model constituency,” he said, adding that public support would turn the campaign into a mass movement.

The initiative aims to drive environmental action across six areas: Net zero schools and colleges, societies and RWAs, townships, industry, villages and lakes, and new policy suggestions and implementation.

Singh’s 17-year-old daughter, Rajlaxmi, welcomed Dutt with a memento and delivered a speech urging that real change begins within oneself.

Three individuals received “Environment Warriors” awards: Sunil Chaudhary, principal chief conservator of forests; Utkarsh Shukla, deputy director of Lucknow Zoo; and Pooja Singh, president of RWA Bhagirathi Enclave.

Winners of the environmental awareness quiz held on February 19 were also honoured. Deepika Mishra and Saurabh Verma of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University took the first prize of ₹1,00,000, followed by Modern College of Education and Swami Vivekananda Women’s College, which won the second and third prizes of ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 respectively.