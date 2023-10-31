Sardar Patel’s role in uniting princely states not highlighted in the past: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow:Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that it was Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s foresight in statesmanship and vision in diplomacy that led to the unification of India as he flagged off the Run for Unity event along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath to mark the 148th birth anniversary of the country’s first home minister here in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (HT file.)

Addressing a function organised here, Singh, was quoted by PTI, as saying: “The role of Sardar Patel in bringing together small princely states and creating a united India after Independence was not allowed to be prominently highlighted before the people of the country.”

Speaking about the contribution of Sardar Patel, Singh said, “When India became Independent on August 15, 1947, it was an India divided into 562 princely states. The British deliberately gave the opportunity to the princely states to remain separate instead of merging them. It was because of Sardar Patel as the home minister of the country that the whole of India was able to unite.”

“It was Sardar Patel’s foresight and his strategic-diplomatic ability that the unity and integrity of India could be ensured. You all must have heard about the cases of the Junagadh Princely State and Nizamshahi (Hyderabad Princely State). Sardar Patel merged these two princely states into India,” Singh said, according to PTI.

He said that even the framework of civil services was prepared by Patel. “Since 2014, Patel got full respect under the BJP government,” Singh said Patel’s 182 feet tall statue in Kewadia, Gujarat, was built because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh said that the role that Patel played in making India independent must be highlighted to the nation. He said the current government, for the last 10 years, have made efforts to ensure that Patel gets the respect due to him.

Referring to the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Singh said: “Today also happens to be the martyrdom day of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and I also pay tributes to her”.

Reflecting on national unity, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said: “This race (Run for Unity) rises above any ‘ism’ and creates a sense of dedication towards the nation first campaign of the Prime Minister.”

