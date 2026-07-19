SC nod for Kukrail night safari: Periodic inspections, strict safeguards among key riders

India’s first night safari within the Kukrail Reserve Forest has got the Supreme Court’s approval with a rider of strict compliance of conditions and safeguards imposed by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

The apex court also directed the CEC to conduct periodic site inspections of the project and verify compliance with the conditions imposed by the various authorities. (For representation)

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The apex court also directed the CEC to conduct periodic site inspections of the project and verify compliance with the conditions imposed by the various authorities.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan passed the order on July 15. It was uploaded on the Supreme Court’s website on Saturday.

The top court also appointed senior advocate Saurabh Mishra as amicus curiae to assist it in the matter.

“We clarify that this permission is confined to the requirement of prior permission of this court as per the order dated February 19, 2024 and shall not dispense with, dilute or override any statutory approval, clearance, consent or permission required under any other law,” the Supreme Court said in its order.

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{{^usCountry}} It further directed the CEC to carry out its first site inspection on or before October 28, 2026, and submit a status report. The Uttar Pradesh government has been directed to extend full cooperation to the CEC and furnish all documents, records and information sought during the inspection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It further directed the CEC to carry out its first site inspection on or before October 28, 2026, and submit a status report. The Uttar Pradesh government has been directed to extend full cooperation to the CEC and furnish all documents, records and information sought during the inspection. {{/usCountry}}

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The apex court also invited suggestions from the parties to the case and public-spirited individuals on environmental safeguards, compliance monitoring and implementation of the prescribed conditions. It also allowed Lucknow-based advocate and environmentalist Alok Singh, who raised the issue in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court, to implead in the case in future proceedings.

The Supreme Court riders

The project cannot proceed solely on the basis of the Supreme Court’s permission. All statutory approvals under the Forest (Conservation) Act, Water Act, Air Act, Biological Diversity Act and the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA)/State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) framework must be obtained separately.

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The state government shall not commence any component of the project requiring a separate statutory clearance until such approval has been obtained.

Any deviation from or violation of the prescribed conditions will be viewed seriously.

No shifting of Lucknow Zoo

The CEC has refused permission to the Uttar Pradesh government to relocate the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden (Lucknow Zoo) to Kukrail, taking serious note of the proposal to fell 4,808 trees for the project, which also included an Adventure Zone.

In its report submitted to the Supreme Court on November 27, 2025, CEC chairperson Siddhanta Das said the project site has 24,274 trees, against the 12,346 trees earlier reported by the state government.

The 300-plus-page report noted that of the 24,274 trees, 4,808 would be felled, 877 translocated and 18,586 retained, as per the state’s proposal.

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The state had sought to shift the 72-acre Lucknow Zoo from the city centre to Kukrail, citing space constraints.

Rejecting the proposal, the CEC observed that 21 zoos across the country operate on less than 90 acres, including seven zoos with an area smaller than Lucknow Zoo, in accordance with CZA norms.

It also noted that several zoos spread over less than 50 acres have successfully upgraded enclosures and strengthened conservation efforts without relocation.

The CEC further observed that the present location of Lucknow Zoo serves as a vital green lung in the heart of the city and that relocating it would deprive Lucknow of significant environmental benefits.

No Adventure Zone

The proposed Adventure Zone has also been disallowed. According to the CEC, forest land cannot be used for such non-forestry recreational activities. The proposal lacks CZA approval and is inconsistent with the environmental character and design of the proposed night safari.

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At a glance

- Kukrail Reserve Forest notified under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

- Forest area: 2,027.4 hectares.

- Project area: 855.07 acres.

- Green cover to be retained: 610.34 acres (about 71%).