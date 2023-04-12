‘Deploy cops to ensure disciplined traffic near schools’

Not penalties but the presence of cops to prevent people, especially parents, from illegal parking will help reduce traffic jams near schools and colleges in the morning and afternoon hours, school managements feel.

Traffic snarls near a school in Lucknow on Tuesday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Chaotic traffic near schools during their starting and closing hours has been a very common sight in Lucknow. While some schools/junior colleges such as St Francis and La Martiniere in Hazratganj are over 125 years old, many, both government and private, have sprung up across the city over the past few decades.

Anil Agarwal, president of the Unaided Private Schools’ Association, Uttar Pradesh and the managing director of St Joseph group, observed: “The only solution to the traffic snarls is the deployment of traffic police and support from police stations nearest to the institutions. The presence of cops when students leave schools is a must, mainly for those in Hazratganj.”

Schools in other areas of the city can address the issue by asking and guiding parents to properly park their vehicles so as not to block the road, he said. “Not so much in the morning hours, but traffic management becomes hectic when parents come back to pick their wards as a horde of vehicles arrive together,” Agarwal added.

Aashrita Dass, the principal of La Martiniere Girls’ College, said while one must be more understanding of the situation at hand those who regularly flout the rules should be taken to task.

Fr Donald D’Souza, spokesperson of the Catholic Diocese of Lucknow said blaming schools for traffic snarls would be wrong. “Allowing the vehicles to be parked inside the school premises may jeopardise students’ safety. The district administration should regulate traffic to check jams near schools.”

Urvashi Sahni, the CEO of Study Hall Educational Foundation, said: “Traffic outside schools during pick-up and drop hours is a problem for which a solution must be found. While fines do serve as deterrents, deploying traffic police outside major schools will ensure discipline. Parents don’t listen to school guards.”

Meanwhile, Mala Mehra, the principal of Hoerner College, said parents shouldn’t be allowed to park their vehicles when they come to pick up or drop off their children. “Traffic woes are not specific to schools. Traffic personnel should be deployed in front of schools. Levying fines should only be for unmanned parked vehicles,” she felt.