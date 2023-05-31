BHU researchers’ work on combating Covid-19 gets German patent

Scientists at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) claimed to have found a novel way to combat SARS-CoV-2, otherwise known as Covid-19. “The Somnifericin Phyto molecule growth inhibitor holds significant potential as an effective weapon to combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which has posed a global threat to public health,” the university said. (For representation)

Their recent research work to contain the spread of the disease, which caused a pandemic and killed millions of people worldwide, has been patented by the German Patent and Trade Mark Office (Deutsches Patent- und Markenamt), the scientists said in a note on Wednesday.

“The Somnifericin Phyto molecule growth inhibitor (developed by them) holds significant potential as an effective weapon to combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which has posed a global threat to public health. This breakthrough development aims to provide a novel approach in containing the growth and proliferation of the virus, potentially leading to improved treatment options and preventive measures,” the statement added.

The researchers’ team comprised Prof Parimal Das, Prashant Ranjan, Neha, Chandra Devi, Dr. Garima Jain, Prashasti Yadav, Dr. Chandana Basu Malick, and Dr. Bhagyalaxmi Mohapatra from the Centre for Genetic Disorders, Institute of Science, the BHU said.

The interdisciplinary team of researchers spent considerable time and effort in developing the ‘cutting-edge’ solution, combining their expertise in virology, pharmacology, and molecular biology, added the statement.

Prof. Parimal Das, Coordinator, Centre for Genetic Disorders, and one of the lead researchers, expressed excitement about the patent grant and said, “The patent is a testament to our team’s dedication and commitment to finding innovative solutions to combat the SARS CoV-2 virus. We believe that the Somnifericin Phyto molecule growth inhibitor has the potential to make a significant impact in the ongoing battle against this global pandemic.”