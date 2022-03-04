Sea of supporters, “Jai Shri Ram” chants for Modi’s Kashi roadshow

VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on Friday, drumming up support for BJP candidates ahead of the last phase of the UP assembly elections on March 7.

The roadshow began with the Modi garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Maldahiya area of the city. The crowd chanted “Jai Shri Ram” and “Har Har Mahadev”, and showered rose petals as the PM’s convoy moved through the city. A song ‘Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge...’ was playing on a DJ all this while.

Many people were also seen blowing conchshells while chanting slogans in support of Modi who wore a saffron cap and a ‘gamchha’ (towel) around his neck. They carried various flags, which included the Indian national flag, BJP flag and a flag with “Om” written on it.

During the roadshow, Modi also received support from children as many youngsters, and kids were present wearing BJP caps in the rally. Union minister Dharmedra Pradhan and several BJP leaders were on a different rath that was moving ahead of Modi’s vehicle in the roadshow.

The over 3.5-km-long roadshow covered the larger part of Varanasi South Assembly constituency, which is a stronghold of the BJP. The party has been winning it since 1989. As per the planned route, the roadshow culminated at the recently renovated Kashi Vishwanath complex, where the PM offered prayers and played ‘Damru’. Modi had begun his first roadshow in Varanasi from the same spot after filing his nomination papers for the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

After the KV complex, the PM went to Lanka area where he garlanded the statue of BHU founder Pt Madan Mohan Malviya.

BJP city president Vidyasagar Rai said the PM will stay the night at the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) guesthouse here. The Prime Minister will wind up his trip on Saturday with a rally in Khajuria village under the Rohaniya assembly seat, also addressing there people from the other five assembly segments under the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, said Rai.

Voting in 54 assembly constituencies, including eight in Varanasi district and 48 in eight adjoining districts is scheduled on March 7.

“The roadshow will prove to be a game-changer in the last and seventh phase of the UP polls,” said political analyst Patanjali Pandey, a research scholar at political science department, BHU.

