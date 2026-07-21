Search committee likely to hand over three shortlisted names for CEO’s post at Ram temple trust meeting on July 22

The three-member search committee constituted by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is likely to hand over three shortlisted names for the chief executive officer’s (CEO) post to the Trust at its July 22 meeting in Ayodhya. Out of these three names, the Trust will finalise one for the CEO’s post.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will determine how much authority to delegate to the CEO. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Trust sources, more than 1000 applications have been received from across the country for the post. The Trust has not released official figures. According to people aware of the matter, the majority of the applicants are former IAS and IPS officers.

“Out of the three names shortlisted by the committee, the Trust will select one for the CEO’s post. If no name is found suitable, the Trust will again request the committee to suggest more names,” said a senior official of the Trust.

The decision to constitute the search committee was taken after allegations about the embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple and the resignations of the then Trust general secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra. Eight staff members of the cash counting team have been arrested in the case.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The search committee comprises Justice (retired) Pramod Kohli, Lieutenant General (retd) Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and Suresh Haware, chairman of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The search committee comprises Justice (retired) Pramod Kohli, Lieutenant General (retd) Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and Suresh Haware, chairman of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Amitabh Thakur, a retired IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, confirmed that he has also applied for the CEO’s position.

The selection committee has appointed a secretary to assist with the screening process due to the large number of applications.

The eligibility criteria for the post mandate that applicants must be between 50 and 70 years of age, have at least 20 years of administrative experience, and be willing to reside in Ayodhya.

The Trust has clarified that the responsibilities and powers of the first CEO will be determined by it and there will be no government interference.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Apart from streamlining the Trust’s working, the CEO will also oversee its financial matters,” Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram temple construction committee, had said earlier this month.

The Trust will determine how much authority to delegate to the CEO, who will be responsible for arranging their own staff, while everything remains under the Trust’s purview. The CEO will report to the Trust general secretary.