LUCKNOW The search for three men who went missing in the Sai river during Ganesh idol immersion in Mohanlalganj on Tuesday ended in tragedy, with two bodies recovered late in the night and the third found on Wednesday morning after an extensive search operation.

Search ends in grief: Bodies of 3 missing men recovered from Sai river

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Dheeraj, 35, Hariprasad, 40, and Pramod, 22, from Sisendi village had gone to the river near the Jabrela bridge, around 5km from their village, for Ganesh idol immersion around 5pm on Tuesday. Dheeraj reportedly entered deep water and began drowning, following which Hariprasad and then Pramod entered the river in an attempt to save him. All three subsequently went missing.

“As darkness fell, SDRF, water police and local divers continued the search using generators and floodlights arranged at the spot. Two bodies were recovered late on Tuesday night, while teams continued searching for Pramod through Wednesday morning,” said ADCP (south) Vasanth Rallapalli.

His body was finally recovered around 11.45am after teams searched a wider stretch of nearly three kilometres, the police stated in a release.

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{{^usCountry}} For the families gathered along the riverbank, the rescue operation turned into a night of uncertainty before ending in grief. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the families gathered along the riverbank, the rescue operation turned into a night of uncertainty before ending in grief. {{/usCountry}}

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Hariprasad’s wife, Shyamawati, is pregnant. The couple have a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter. Relatives said the family remained at the riverbank as teams searched for him.

Dheeraj had married Anita around two years ago and she is around three months pregnant, according to his family.

Pramod, who was from Hira Kheda in the Sisendi area, was also a labourer and worked to support his family. Relatives said all three men had gone to the river as part of the Ganesh idol immersion and did not return.

The recovery of all three bodies left the families mourning at the same spot where they had spent hours waiting for news.

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Police said the bodies were identified in the presence of family members and sent for post-mortem examination. “Adequate police personnel remained deployed at the spot and further legal proceedings were underway,” Rallapalli added.