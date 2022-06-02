Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Security tightened for ground-breaking event in UP, commercial establishments near venue to remain closed today
lucknow news

Security tightened for ground-breaking event in UP, commercial establishments near venue to remain closed today

“The closure of commercial establishments around IGP was ordered for security reasons,” DK Thakur, Lucknow police commissioner, said.
Security tightened for ground-breaking event in UP, commercial establishments near venue to remain closed today (ht photo)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 10:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Commercial establishments near Lucknow’s Indira Gandhi Prathisthaan (IGP), were closed on Thursday, the venue of Friday’s ground breaking ceremony 3.0, as part of a move by the district administration and police commissionerate to ensure fool proof security in the area.

These establishments would also remain closed on Friday.

"Routes diversions have been made in crowded areas to avoid any inconvenience to visitors," he said.

“Routes diversions have been made in crowded areas to avoid any inconvenience to visitors,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers and business tycoons would be the part of mega event in which proposals in the fields of renewable energy, defence, education, tourism etc are expected to come up.

