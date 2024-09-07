Senior citizen attacked by stray bull in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut | Video
According to reports, the man, 85-year-old Kripal Singh, suffered grievous injuries in the attack.
In yet another incident of stray cattle menace in Uttar Pradesh, a senior citizen was seriously injured after being attacked by a bull in Meerut.
The video of the incident is now going viral on social media.
In the clip, the elderly man, identified as 85-year-old Kripal Singh, is seen walking on the side of a busy road when the bull suddenly attacks him, unprovoked. He gets tossed several feel high in the air before falling to the ground.
According to NDTV, Singh sustained grievous injuries to his head and abdomen, and the animal's horns caused his intestines to spill out. Local shopkeepers rushed the victim to a hospital, where doctors performed a surgery on him.
Singh and his family live in B-block of the Ganganagar locality in Meerut; he used to walk to the Rajendrapuram market, where the electronic shop of his son, Pramod, is located, as a part of his daily routine.
Meanwhile, per Aaj Tak, the incident occurred near the residence of Dinesh Khatik, a minister in the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday.
“We have taken cognisance of the video and are carrying out a probe,” it quoted senior police officer Rakesh Kumar, as saying.