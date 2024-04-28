166 crore sanctioned for upkeep of stray cattle in U.P.

Amid polls, the Uttar Pradesh government has given financial approval to the release of the first instalment of the funds required for the upkeep of stray cattle during the current fiscal in the state. the government last week issued a GO granting the approval with the condition that the funds would be utilised specifically for the maintenance of stray cattle. (For Representation)

According to the officials in the know of things, the government last week issued a GO granting the financial approval with the condition that the funds would be utilised specifically for the maintenance of stray cattle and in strict compliance with the Election Commission’s model code of conduct.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“The government through the GO has approved an amount of ₹16,66,64 lakh (166.66 crore) for spending on building cow conservation centres and arrange feed for stray cattle,” the official said.

“This amount is the first instalment of the funds the provision of which was already made in the budget for the year 2024-25,” he added.

There are around 15 lakh stray cattle housed in over 7,000 cow conservation centres across the state. The government spends ₹50 per animal per day on feed only.

“The government is making all efforts to keep stray cattle menace under check to avoid these animals becoming an issue in the poll season,” another official said.