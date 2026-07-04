Serving public legislators’ duty: Satish Mahana in WB assembly

Satish Mahana, Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker, on Saturday said MLAs should utilise the legislative assembly to serve the public and strengthen democratic values.

Satish Mahana, UP legislative assembly speaker, addressing the newly elected members of the West Bengal Assembly in Kolkata on July 4 (Sourced)

Addressing a two-day orientation programme held on July 3 and 4 for newly elected members of the West Bengal Assembly in Kolkata, he said the legislators should also make use of the assembly not merely as a platform for discussion, but as a powerful medium to fulfil public expectations and enhance the credibility and public acceptance of their public lives.

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Mahana remarked that the more a public representative earns the trust of the people, the more easily and effectively they can work towards the development of their constituency and the state.

The orientation programme was organised jointly by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of the Lok Sabha Secretariat and the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

“It is the responsibility of every MLA to function in accordance with the basic spirit of the Constitution and democratic traditions. The Constitution is not merely a document of rights but also an inspiration for the discharge of duties. Public representatives must possess adequate knowledge of their duties alongside their rights,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of legislative assembly committees, Mahana noted that various committees of the House work seriously on numerous issues of public interest. If MLAs utilise these committees effectively, public grievances can be resolved in a more impactful manner, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He further said that active, positive and meaningful participation in the House defines the true identity of an MLA. Elaborating on the democratic system, Mahana likened the constitutional framework to the four legs of a chair; if even one leg weakens, the entire system loses balance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further said that active, positive and meaningful participation in the House defines the true identity of an MLA. Elaborating on the democratic system, Mahana likened the constitutional framework to the four legs of a chair; if even one leg weakens, the entire system loses balance. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing his parliamentary and administrative experiences, he said both as a minister and a public representative, he always accorded equal importance to the development of the state and his own assembly constituency. Mahana urged the newly elected MLAs to maintain a continuous dialogue with the public and to strive constantly to resolve the issues facing their constituencies.