 Session 2024-25: Parents of UP govt school kids to get results over mobile
Session 2024-25: Parents of UP govt school kids to get results over mobile

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 10, 2024 09:46 PM IST

The decision was taken at the executive committee meeting of Samagra Shiksha, held under the chairmanship of the chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, here on Monday

Parents of children enrolled in government primary and upper primary schools in UP will get the results of their wards on the mobile phone from this session, an official said.

For representation only (HT File Photo)


The decision was taken at the executive committee meeting of Samagra Shiksha, held under the chairmanship of the chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, here on Monday. There are 1.9 crore children enrolled in government schools run by the Basic Shiksha Parishad.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

In his address, the chief secretary said that special campaigns should be run across the state regarding increasing enrolment in Parishad schools. From time to time, surprise inspections of all schools should be done, and strict action should be taken against those negligent in their work.

He said that under Operation Kayakalp, there has been a historic improvement in the infrastructure facilities in schools in the last 5 years. Along with this, attractive learning material has been made available to students. Now, the entire focus needs to be given to improving the quality of education.

Similarly, in-principle consent was given for setting up smart classes in 3,530 upper primary and composite schools of the Parishad and for the procurement and establishment of ICT labs in 1,515 upper primary and composite schools.

Earlier, in the meeting, it was said that under the Samagra Shiksha (Secondary), an amount of 4.36 crore had been approved in the annual action plan for the year 2024-25, for the establishment of 92 ICT labs and smart classes in government secondary schools, and 6.72 crore for establishment of 280 smart classes had been received from the government of India.

Approval has been received from the government of India for setting up ICT labs in 12 government secondary schools where enrollment is between 250 to 700, at the rate of 6.40 lakh per school and in 80 such government secondary schools where enrollment is between 100 to 250 at the rate of 4.50 lakh.

With a little help from IIT Gandhinagar

IIT Gandhinagar is assisting in the creation of teacher guides for the use of Mathematics and Science teachers of the state. For this, free training of master trainers has been provided by the institute. Besides, training of 100-100 teachers of Science-Mathematics of the state is being done by IIT Gandhinagar.

