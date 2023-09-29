Set up body for state capital region with HQ in Lucknow soon: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked for formation of the State Capital Region Development Authority (SCRDA) as soon as possible. Yogi issued directives in this regard at the review meeting of the housing and urban planning department and sought an action plan of SCRDA within three months, said a government statement.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also instructed officers to take strict action against a builder if they were found violating the rules wherever the master plan map had been passed. (HT FILE)

The Uttar Pradesh government, in September last year, had announced that it would form a State Capital Region (SCR) on the line of the National Capital Region (NCR).

He said that Lucknow, Unnao, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Barabanki districts should be included in SCRDA. “Also, make the capital Lucknow the headquarters of SCRDA and open regional offices in other districts for the convenience of the citizens”, he added.

The CM instructed that the SCRDA plan should be prepared under the supervision of a senior officer. After Jhansi Industrial Development Authority, SCRDA will be the model of planned urban development in the state. Yogi said urban development should be planned keeping in mind the needs of the next hundred years. He stressed that the basis of the plans prepared for urban development should be investment and employment.

He further said the master plan being prepared for 59 cities under the Amrit Yojana should be sent to the government for approval by September 30. Furthermore, he directed officers to expedite preparation of the master plan, which is being prepared for the first time for Shamli, Baraut, Chandausi, Gonda and Amroha, the statement added.

“The master plan should also integrate Loni and Modi Nagar with Ghaziabad”, he said. The CM also instructed officers to take strict action against a builder if they were found violating the rules wherever the master plan map had been passed.

