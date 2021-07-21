Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Seven killed, four injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur
lucknow news

Seven killed, four injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur

The condition of the injured is said to be stable. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure free medical treatment of the injured and to initiate the process of monetary compensation to the kin of those killed
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Seven people including an infant were killed, and four others were injured in three separate incidents following heavy rainfall in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, district officials said on Wednesday.

Sitapur district magistrate Vishal Bharadwaj said, “Four of a family, including a three-month-old child, were killed when a wall fell on them in Manpur area. A couple and an elderly man were killed in similar incident reported form Sadpur and Mahariya areas of the district respectively. Four people were also injured in these incidents. The injured have been admitted to government hospitals for treatment.”

The condition of the injured is said to be stable. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure free medical treatment of the injured and to initiate the process of monetary compensation to the kin of those killed.

All the three incidents occurred in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sitapur, located 80 kilometres north of Lucknow, recorded 4.1cm rainfall between Tuesday 8am and Wednesday 8am, according to state meteorological department. The excess rainfall was caused by the south west monsoon that resumed in UP last week, after a pause of over 20 days.

“Considering the forecast of more rainfall in coming days, we have alerted the district disaster management team. Senior officials are in touch with the meteorological department to monitor the situation,” said DM Bharadwaj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP