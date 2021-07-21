Seven killed, four injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur

Seven people including an infant were killed, and four others were injured in three separate incidents following heavy rainfall in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, district officials said on Wednesday.

Sitapur district magistrate Vishal Bharadwaj said, “Four of a family, including a three-month-old child, were killed when a wall fell on them in Manpur area. A couple and an elderly man were killed in similar incident reported form Sadpur and Mahariya areas of the district respectively. Four people were also injured in these incidents. The injured have been admitted to government hospitals for treatment.”

The condition of the injured is said to be stable. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure free medical treatment of the injured and to initiate the process of monetary compensation to the kin of those killed.

All the three incidents occurred in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sitapur, located 80 kilometres north of Lucknow, recorded 4.1cm rainfall between Tuesday 8am and Wednesday 8am, according to state meteorological department. The excess rainfall was caused by the south west monsoon that resumed in UP last week, after a pause of over 20 days.

“Considering the forecast of more rainfall in coming days, we have alerted the district disaster management team. Senior officials are in touch with the meteorological department to monitor the situation,” said DM Bharadwaj.