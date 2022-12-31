Seven Lucknow hospitals among 92 in Uttar Pradesh bag Kayakalp Award

Pt Deen Dayal Upadhayay Government Hospital in Varanasi has been ranked first among districts level hospitals for the ‘Kayakalp Awards’ that evaluate hospitals on patient care in three stages and on multiple points. District (women) hospital in Ghaziabad got second place and district (women) hospital in Banda got third spot.

Congratulating the government hospitals, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said, “Hospitals who could not make it to top in the list should work hard to make sure their names are there in the next list. The state government is working hard to improve patient care and all hospitals need to improve.”

The ‘Kayakalp Award’ has been given to 92 hospitals out of the total 127 contenders. In the first list, 119 hospitals were shortlisted based upon marks obtained. The hospitals which obtained over 70% marks were then again shortlisted and their number came down to 92.

“In Lucknow, seven hospitals have got the award,” said Brajesh Pathak, who is also state’s health minister. These hospitals are Civil, Dufferin, Jhalkaribai, Ram Sagar Mishra, Lok Bandhu, BRD Mahanagar and TB combined hospital.

“Kayakalp awards not just rank hospitals but motivate health staff to work hard to get recognition. Those getting the award are motivated to sustain the rank in the coming months when these awards will be processed again,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The awards were announced by the National Health Mission. Among districts where hospitals received ranking and will also get cash awards under the Kayakalp scheme include Bijnor, Lalitpur, Basti, Azamgarh, Aligarh, Barabanki, Hapur, Kannauj and Kanpur.

“District hospital Barabanki got the Kayakalp award for the fifth consecutive time. This is a great news and will motivate us to bag another award next time,” said Dr Brijesh Kumar, chief medical officer of the hospital. “If hospitals work hard, nothing can stop them from getting awarded. The state government is with them,” said Pathak.

