17 women drivers to get behind wheels of Pink buses next year

Seventeen women drivers are undergoing training to get ready to join the fleet of Pink buses being put into circulation by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

The women drivers at the Driving Training and Research Institute in Kanpur. (HT)

These women from nine cities across the state were shortlisted from among the group of 21 and they are undergoing 17-month-long training to drive the Pink buses which is all exclusive means of transport for women passengers and their relatives. The training is a part of the Kaushal Vikas Mission under the Uttar Pradesh ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship.

The training process began on March 8 (Women’s Day) at the Driving Training and Research Institute in Kanpur, and it will continue until they are ready and confident to drive Pink buses by next year.

These women first underwent training at the Kanpur transport office in light motor vehicle driving level-3 and commercial vehicle driver level-4 and they have also qualified for their LMV (light motor vehicle) licences.

Following the competition of driving level, they were trained at Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) in Delhi where they were tested, and the 17 women drivers were shortlisted.

The women are currently undergoing field training at various depots across the state, and their postings are as follows - six are being trained at Vikas Nagar depot, one at Fazalganj depot, one at Unnao depot, two at Kidwai Nagar depot, two at Taj depot, one at Aligarh depot, one at Loni depot, one at Kaushambi depot, and two at Awadh depot.

Once their training gets completed, they will get clearance from the UPSRTC headquarters and will be deployed at their depots.