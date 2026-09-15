Severed limbs, crater found after ‘blast’ at vacant plot in Chitrakoot

KANPUR Panic gripped the Pahadi area of Ashoh village in Chitrakoot on Monday morning after an apparent explosion on Sunday night led to the discovery of severed human legs inside and outside a vacant plot, said police.

Police were questioning people in the surrounding area and examining the forensic evidence to determine what happened. (Pic for representation)

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A deep crater and material suspected to be linked to explosives were also found at the site. The plot owned by Jagdish Prasad Gautam, spread over 12 bighas along the Karwi-Rajapur main road, is enclosed by a boundary wall about eight feet high and has a gate facing the road. One severed leg was found inside the plot and another outside, with blood stains reported at both locations in Ashoh village, said police.

The identity of the person, the cause of the explosion and the circumstances in which the legs were severed had not yet been established. Police were questioning people in the surrounding area and examining the forensic evidence to determine what happened.

Villagers reported hearing a massive blast around 11 pm on Sunday. As it was late, nobody went out to find where the sound had come from.

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday morning, villagers heading towards their fields noticed blood stains around the plot. A search of the area led to the discovery of the severed legs, following which a crowd gathered at the site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday morning, villagers heading towards their fields noticed blood stains around the plot. A search of the area led to the discovery of the severed legs, following which a crowd gathered at the site. {{/usCountry}}

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Police were informed and SHO Nishikant Rai reached the spot with a police team. The area was cordoned off and a forensic team called in to collect evidence.

SP (Chitrakoot) AK Singh, who also reached the site, said the forensic team examined the premises and collected samples and other evidence.

A deep crater was found inside the plot, apparently caused by an explosion. Police also found material that appeared to be related to the manufacture of explosives. Its exact nature and whether it was connected to the blast were yet to be established.

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Singh said Gautam had told police that he heard a sound resembling lightning striking at the plot.

Police were investigating whether the explosion was connected to the severed limbs. One possibility being examined is that a person may have been seriously injured or killed in the blast.