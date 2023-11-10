close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / SGPGI plans to start transgender clinic soon

SGPGI plans to start transgender clinic soon

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 10, 2023 07:00 AM IST

A workshop was organized by the departments of hepatology, endocrinology and Education Foundation of PGI, to increase awareness among health care professionals about medical issues of transgenders and their problems in accessing health care

Lucknow The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences ( SGPGIMS) would start a dedicated multidisciplinary transgender clinic very soon, said director professor Radha Krishna Dhiman during an awareness workshop on ‘Medical Issues of Transgenders – Right To Health Initiative’ on Thursday.

A panel of doctors from the departments of pathology, psychiatry, plastic surgery, endocrinology, urology and hepatology, delivered talks on medical and ethical issues of transgender community. (Pic for representation)
The workshop, organized by the departments of hepatology, endocrinology and Education Foundation of PGI, aimed at increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about medical issues of transgenders and their problems in accessing healthcare, said Prof Dhiman.

“Transgenders are people who perceive their gender identity as different from their gender by birth. On account of poor acceptance in society, these people face difficulty and stigmatization in accessing and utilizing health care facilities,” he said.

Dr. Rajnish Pandey from YRG Care, an NGO working for transgenders, shared his experiences in handling the medical issues of transgenders and the problems faced while accessing health care facilities.

The representatives from transgender community also shared the social issues faced by them.

Ethical issues in conducting research were discussed to promote easily accessible health care facilities for transgenders. The role of psychiatrists, the available surgeries in SGPGIMS, urological care and hormonal therapies for transgenders were also discussed by specialists.

