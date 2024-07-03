 SGPGIMS opens four new counters for convenience of patients - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SGPGIMS opens four new counters for convenience of patients

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 03, 2024 06:38 AM IST

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has operationalised four additional counters on the second floor of its Outpatient Department (OPD) High-Risk Facility (HRF)

The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has operationalised four additional counters on the second floor of its Outpatient Department (OPD) High-Risk Facility (HRF). The institute’s director Prof Radha Krishna Dhiman inaugurated the counters.

SGPGIMS campus (Sourced pic)
SGPGIMS campus (Sourced pic)

These counters are designed to streamline the process for patients and their relatives to obtain prescriptions and deposit payments for medicines prescribed by doctors in the OPD. The addition of these counters aims to enhance the efficiency and speed with which medications are dispensed to patients at the OPD HRF.

The opening of these additional counters is expected to reduce waiting time during peak hours and help manage the crowd more effectively.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several notable figures from the institute, including chief medical superintendent Prof Sanjay Dhiraj, medical superintendent Prof VK Paliwal, HRF chairman Prof Aditya Kapoor, and senior store purchase officer Abhay Mehrotra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / SGPGIMS opens four new counters for convenience of patients
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On