SGPGIMS opens four new counters for convenience of patients

The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has operationalised four additional counters on the second floor of its Outpatient Department (OPD) High-Risk Facility (HRF). The institute’s director Prof Radha Krishna Dhiman inaugurated the counters. SGPGIMS campus (Sourced pic)

These counters are designed to streamline the process for patients and their relatives to obtain prescriptions and deposit payments for medicines prescribed by doctors in the OPD. The addition of these counters aims to enhance the efficiency and speed with which medications are dispensed to patients at the OPD HRF.

The opening of these additional counters is expected to reduce waiting time during peak hours and help manage the crowd more effectively.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several notable figures from the institute, including chief medical superintendent Prof Sanjay Dhiraj, medical superintendent Prof VK Paliwal, HRF chairman Prof Aditya Kapoor, and senior store purchase officer Abhay Mehrotra.