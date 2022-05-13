Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Shah Jahan’s descendant’ slams BJP MP’s claim about Taj Mahal
lucknow news

Shah Jahan’s descendant’ slams BJP MP’s claim about Taj Mahal

Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be the descendant of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, has termed as bogus the recent claim of BJP MP from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand Diya Kumari, that the land on which the Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to the erstwhile Jaipur royal family and it was acquired by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.
Prince Tucy lives in Hyderabad and is presently engaged in business in Oman but dresses up as Mughal emperor in public. (Sourced)
Published on May 13, 2022 11:36 PM IST
ByHemendra Chaturvedi

Agra : Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be the descendant of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, has slammed the recent claim of BJP MP from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand Diya Kumari, that the land on which the Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to the erstwhile Jaipur royal family and it was acquired by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

In a video statement on Thursday, Tucy said that the entire present-day India as well as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal were part of the Mughal empire and so there was no need to acquire any land.

To note, Diya Kumari’s statement had come after a recent petition in the high court, dismissed on Thursday, seeking directive to the ASI to open 20 rooms inside the Taj Mahal to check possible presence of Hindu idols.

Herself a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family, Diya Kumari had claimed to be in possession of documents that the land of Taj Mahal belonged to Jaipur royal family.

Reacting to the claim, Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy termed it as ‘bogus’ and asked Diya Kumari to read history.

RELATED STORIES

“The Mughals were rulers of the land covering the present day India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh and even more, so they had no need to occupy any land. The Mughals had queens from Rajput families and Shah Jahan might have received some palaces as gift from his in-laws (Rajputs),” said Prince Tucy who has been coming to the Taj Mahal on the occasion of annual ‘Urs’ of Shah Jahan.

“I can challenge Diya Kumari if she has any document regarding title of Jaipur royal family over land on which Taj Mahal is built. Rajputs are known for adhering to their words (zuban ke pakke) but such claims are for cheap publicity by Diya Kumari which does not suit the Rajputs having such glorious traditions in Indian history,” said Prince Tucy who lives in Hyderabad and is presently engaged in business in Oman but dresses up as Mughal emperor in public.

Prince Tucy reminded that the Jaipur family was his ‘nanihaal’ (maternal grand-parents’ house)as wives of Mughals came from this family. He also questioned the timing of the BJP MP’s claim.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hemendra Chaturvedi

Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP