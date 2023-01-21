Shah, Tomar to address public meetings in U.P. to galvanise cadre

Lucknow: Union home minister Amit Shah and Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will address public meetings in Uttar Pradesh to gear up the cadre for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The focus will be on seats which the BJP lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

On Friday, BJP national president JP Nadda addressed a public meeting in Ghazipur which the BJP lost to the BSP in the 2019 assembly elections. “The BJP is working to win the 14 Lok Sabha seats that it lost to rival parties, including Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress. The senior party leaders who have been made in-charge of the 14 constituencies have submitted their report to the central leadership. After collecting feedback from the state leaders, the party has planned to organize a series of rallies in the constituencies it lost,” said a BJP leader.

Union home minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in Shravasti and Ambedkar Nagar constituencies while Narendra Singh Tomar will address a meeting in Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency in Azamgarh district in January end. In February, the senior party leaders and union ministers will address public meetings in the remaining constituencies. After the rallies by the central leaders, the leaders of the BJP state unit will hold meetings to mobilize the cadre for the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Earlier, the party had planned to hold rallies in the 16 Lok Sabha seats that it lost in the 2019 LS election but in the by-election held last year, it won the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 LS elections, the Samajwadi Party had won both the seats, he said.

The Lok Sabha seats won by the BSP in the 2019 Lok Sabha include Bijnore, Nagina, Saharanpur, Amroha, Ambedkar Nagar, Shravasti, Ghazipur, Ghosi, Jaunpur and Lalganj. The seats held by the SP include Sambhal, Moradabad and Mainpuri while the Congress won the lone Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat.