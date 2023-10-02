Shahar Mufti of U.P.’s Agra booked after confrontation with Jama Masjid committee office-bearers

Following a confrontation between the office-bearers of Shahi Jama Masjid Intezamia Committee and the Shahar Mufti of Agra on Sunday, a case was registered against Shahar Mufti Abdul Khubaib Rumi at Mantola police station here on Monday, police said.

Police at Shahi Jama Masjid in Agra on October 2. (HT Photo)

The case was registered on complaint by a caretaker of Shahi Jama Masjid, they added. This was the outcome of a confrontation which occurred after those at Jama Masjid opposed entry of Shahar Mufti who was to deliver ‘Taqreer’ (speech) on faith on Sunday.

“A case has been registered under section 149 (unlawful assembly), 504 (insult to provoke), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Shahar Mufti Abdul Khubaib Rumi. The complainant from management committee of Shah Jama Masjid had alleged that Shahar Mufti reached Jama Masjid with 50 to 60 others and was inclined to initiate a new tradition which might have posed threat to peace and tranquillity,” said Mantola police station in-charge Satya Dev Sharma.

The Shahar Mufti, however, denied all charges and accused Mantola police of being biased in their approach. “I stand for truth but police is in collusion with committee office bearers, including its head and secretary at Jama Masjid Intezamia Committee. Corruption is rampant and properties owned by Jama Masjid are being misused for monetary gains,” alleged the Shahar Mufti when contacted over phone.

“On Sunday, I had just gone to talk about ‘Deen’ (religion) and to guide how to live together but the committee office-bearers had already called police before I reached the Jama Masjid,” the Shahar Mufti com. Mohd Zahid, chairman, Intezamia Committee, Shahi Jama Masjid, denied the allegations and blamed the Shahar Mufti for Sunday’s confrontation.

“There is no legacy of speech by Shahar Mufti at Shahi Jama Masjid, yet an attempt was made by him to do so on Sunday and he had brought 50 to 60 of his supporters. I was away from Agra and informed police which acted with patience and averted situation of confrontation by acting swiftly,” Mohd Zahid said.

Those aware of the happenings said the dispute might have created an awkward situation as it was seen in context of long drawn differences between ‘Barelvi’ and ‘Deobandi’ segments of Muslims as one of them from Barelvi segment enjoys hold over the committee at Shahi Jama Masjid. In a similar dispute in 1986, three people were injured in the firing on the premises of Shahi Eidgah Masjid.

