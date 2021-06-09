Shahjahanpur suicide: Police probing role of loan shark

A day after a couple along with their two minor children allegedly committed suicide at their Shahjahanpur home, police on Tuesday focused its investigation towards involvement of a loan shark for forcing the family towards the extreme step.

Four members of a family, including 43-year-old father, 38-year-old mother, their 12-year-old son and six-year-old daughter were found hanging inside their house in Shahajahnpur city area on Monday.

Reportedly the man took a loan from private lender on exorbitant rates to start his business.

“It has come to the notice that the father had returned double the principal amount to the loan shark, yet there was a huge interest pending. The father was worried because of it and decided to end his life,” said a senior police official privy to the investigation.

Police have recovered three suicide notes from different places in the house.

“All the suicide notes were copies of each other and mentioned financial troubles. The three copies were placed in different part of the house probably to ensure that they were recovered by the police,” said superintendent of police of Shahjahanpur S Anand.

“The things mentioned in the suicide notes are being verified with the help of friends and family members,” he added.

Meanwhile, a police complaint has been lodged against a businessman of Shahjahanpur by a relative of the deceased alleging abetment to suicide. “The allegation in the complaint are also being verified and we will lodge an FIR after preliminary investigation,” said the SSP and added that the post mortem report confirmed death by hanging.

According to locals, the family-- a native of nearby Bareilly -- had moved to Shahjahanpur over a decade ago. The father was a retailer of medicines. The family had moved to the house, where they were found hanging, in October last year.