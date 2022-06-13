Sharda canal to feed Kathauta lake, end water woes of many in Lucknow

The month-long water woes of the residents of Gomti Nagar extension and Indira Nagar are likely to end following decision of the irrigation department to release of water from Sharda canal to Kathauta lake.

The irrigation department will release the water from Sharda canal to Kathauta lake late on Sunday night and the water is expected to reach Kathauta lake in the next three days, i.e., by June 15.

While the Kathauta water works supplies water to the areas of Indira Nagar, Gomti Nagar and parts of Chinhat area, the lake itself gets its supply from the Sharda Canal. However, due to the annual cleaning and repair of the canal that takes place during this time of the year, the supply to the lake was interrupted. This year, the cleaning work of the canal started from May 5.

Officials of the Irrigation department said, “The cleaning of Sharda canal is now complete and water is going to be released on Sunday night.”

Corporator of Indira Nagar Dilip Srivastava said, “It’s good news for the residents of Indira Nagar and Gomti Nagar extension as they were getting only four-hour water supply in the morning and for four hours in the evening. Once the water supply to Kathauta lake is resumed, the residents would be able to get 24X7 supply.”

Executive engineer Jal Sansthan BK Srivastava said, “We have inspected the Sharda canal and found that it has been cleaned and water is going to be released late night on Sunday. From here, water will take three more days to reach Kathauta lake. However, there is enough water for the residents of Gomti Nagar and Indira Nagar to last for the next three days.”