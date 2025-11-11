Shivam Mavi: A story of extraordinary promise, adversity and remarkable resilience

It was in the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League that pacer Shivam Mavi announced himself, taking five wickets in nine matches. That number grew to nine wickets in 2020 and then 11 in the 2021 edition before dipping to five wickets in six matches in the 2022 edition. Shivam Mavi poses after taking five wickets in Kanpur recently. (Sourced)

A series of injuries and poor form pushed him back and ahead of IPL 2023, he was bought by Gujarat Titans but did not get a game. The following season, Lucknow Super Giants signed him but this time, a rib injury meant he had to leave the tournament midway without having played a match.

But now all those happenings are of the past and now the ace bowling all-rounder is all set to make a comeback in the IPL and will press his case for reinduction in Team India too with some fine showing at the upcoming season of white ball cricket, which included Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy (50 over cricket).

After hitting a brisk half-century at this year’s UPT20 League here in Lucknow, Mavi made his intentions clear, hitting his maiden first-class century in a Ranji Trophy game for Uttar Pradesh against Nagaland last week and has so far taken 10 wickets in three matches this season.

“I am fit and fine and looking for opportunities as my next target is to make it to the IPL for any franchise in the upcoming season. I know it’s only performance, which can help me knock at the door of Team India again and I am going to give my best in the upcoming white ball events in domestic cricket,” said Mavi on Tuesday.

He also said that a transformation in his batting wasn’t sudden as he was already hitting the ball nicely, but didn’t find partners to carry on for long while batting at 8-9 positions. “It’s true that I tried to hit all the deliveries for big runs in the past and even I was hitting the ball nicely, but always ran out of partners while batting lower down the order,” he said, adding, “That’s why I didn’t have even a half century before.”

“It’s true that now I have transformed my batting, playing according to the situation, but I enjoy hitting the ball all-around the ground. I am in constant touch with a number of IPL franchises and have even appeared in trials for the Chennai Super Kings. I am sure to be part of any IPL franchise in the new season,” he further said.

In reality, Mavi’s journey in cricket is a story of extraordinary promise, adversity, and remarkable resilience. Emerging as one of India’s brightest fast-bowling prospects, Mavi has faced major setbacks, particularly with injuries, yet has fought back to regain form and success in domestic cricket in 2025.

Mavi’s passion for cricket began early. He honed his bowling in local academies and quickly rose through the ranks due to his raw pace and accuracy. His defining moment at youth level came during the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where he helped India lift the trophy with impressive performances, including a four-wicket haul against Australia in the semi-finals.

“My injuries were more or less related to stress fractures in my back and a major knee injury. It was tough to miss out on almost an entire domestic season and withdrawing from the IPL due to relapses. The emotional and physical toll was immense, but I endured repeated cycles of recovery and rehabilitation, which tested my mental fortitude.”

“I never lost my focus for a comeback and quick recovery and worked closely with noted physiotherapist Ashish Kaushik, who addressed flaws in my bowling biomechanics that contributed to my injuries. By correcting my action—particularly stopping my tendency to fall sideways during delivery—I became pain-free for the first time in years,” he recalled.

Mavi, who in 2023, made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede and impressed with figures of 4 for 22 and picked three wickets at an economy of 10.10 in his next five T20I, produced a dazzling all-round display, including a five-wicket haul for Uttar Pradesh which also marked his fifth five-wicket performance in first-class cricket, solidifying his position as a spearhead for his state’s side.

His pace and consistency have returned, with reports highlighting his ability to bowl long spells without discomfort and to notch up speeds exceeding 140 km/h. “Now, I just want to continue my good run in the new domestic season and will wait for the IPL auction,” he added.