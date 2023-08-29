IIT Kanpur, UPUMS to jointly advance healthcare

The Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), a technology business incubator at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) in Saifai, Etawah, on Saturday (August 26) on the latter’s premises to drive transformational advancements in healthcare technologies.

Prof Ankush Sharma, professor-in-charge, innovation and incubation, IIT Kanpur and prof (Dr) Prabhat Kumar Singh, vice chancellor, UPUMS, were the signatories to this agreement.

The collaborative efforts of SIIC IIT Kanpur and UPUMS will initially revolve around the promotion of non-invasive medical devices, leveraging the expertise of both institutions. The contribution of UPUMS will encompass the facilitation of vital clinical trials for these devices, driving them towards real-world application and benefiting patients.

The collaboration between SIIC IIT Kanpur and UPUMS goes beyond traditional limits, encompassing a wide range of cooperative efforts.

These efforts involve enhancing mentoring, training and research quality, allowing startups and innovators to utilise shared resources, fostering dynamic collaboration among different stakeholders through interactive events, sharing research infrastructure and expertise within a collaborative framework and collectively participating in crucial healthcare projects on both national as well as international levels.

“Our collaboration signifies the commencement of an extraordinary journey where collective dedication positions us to revolutionise healthcare innovations, effectively addressing urgent medical needs. This collaboration showcases the potential that arises as expertise merges, laying the foundation for pioneering solutions in the future of healthcare,” Prof Ankush Sharma said.

“The alliance mirrors the fusion of pioneering research and hands-on medical proficiency. This partnership envisions a revolution in healthcare solutions with far-reaching implications. Through combined efforts, we strive to introduce innovations that will create a positive global influence on healthcare,” said UPUMS vice-chancellor prof Prabhat Kumar Singh.

The two institutes are poised to reshape the landscape of healthcare innovation, driving transformative solutions and impactful advancements, according to a press release.