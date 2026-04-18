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Simultaneous minor degree courses for UG students at LU

Prof Arvind Mohan, Dean Faculty of Arts, says the faculty is starting 14 minor degree programmes from the upcoming session

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 08:43 am IST
By Godhooli Sharma, Lucknow
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Undergraduate students at Lucknow University (LU) will now be able to enrol themselves for minor degree programmes simultaneously while pursuing their graduation. The university authorities have planned various minor courses under the Faculty of Arts which will be open to students of all faculties.

These courses will serve as an additional skill for students which can increase their chances of getting employment. (For Representation)

Prof Arvind Mohan, Dean Faculty of Arts, said the faculty is starting 14 minor degree programmes from the upcoming session. “They include social sciences and data analysis, AI and human behaviour, cyber policy and digital governance, applied philosophy, Ancient Indian culture and archaeology and creative writing,” he added.

“Other programmes are forensic science, skills in social work practice, community and health education, population studies and rural development, crime prevention, forensic and criminal justice administration, business administration in sustainable economic development, applied Hindi and Fhalit Jyotish,” Prof Mohan said.

He further said students from any faculty can choose any one minor course in addition to the their existing course. “This will provide them an opportunity to get additional skill which will help in gaining employability,” Prof Mohan added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Godhooli Sharma

Godhooli Sharma is working as Senior Content Creator and is based in Lucknow. She majorly covers Education and Science beats alongside cultural and human-interest stories. Being a creative person inside out, she believes in pulling out some soft stories which can help in bringing positivity to society. Besides writing she enjoys photography, painting and travelling.

Home / Cities / Lucknow / Simultaneous minor degree courses for UG students at LU
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Simultaneous minor degree courses for UG students at LU
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