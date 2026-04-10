SIR: Varanasi adds 1.5 lakh voters in final list, total crosses 27.3 lakh

More than 1.5 lakh voters were added to Varanasi’s electoral rolls, taking the total electorate to 27,30,603, according to the final list released on Friday.

District election officer and district magistrate Satyendra Kumar urged voters to visit these centres during office hours to verify their names. (HT)

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The final rolls show 14,86,874 male voters, 12,43,611 female voters and 118 third gender individuals, following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). In the draft electoral rolls released on January 6, 2026, the total number of voters was 25,80,502.

The SIR exercise began on October 27, 2025, with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. The final photo-affixed electoral rolls for all assembly constituencies in the district were published at designated locations on Friday.

Officials said the rolls will be available for public inspection, free of cost, from April 10 (Friday) to April 16 at the offices of the electoral registration officers, the District Election Office, respective tehsil offices and other designated centres.

District election officer and district magistrate Satyendra Kumar urged voters to visit these centres during office hours to verify their names. Voters can also check their details on the district’s official website (https://varanasi.nic.in/deo-portal/).

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{{^usCountry}} The DM said that as per directives of the Election Commission of India, the SIR exercise was announced on October 27, 2025. At that time, the total number of voters in the district was 31,53,705 — 16,99,615 males, 1,453,939 females, and 151 third gender individuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DM said that as per directives of the Election Commission of India, the SIR exercise was announced on October 27, 2025. At that time, the total number of voters in the district was 31,53,705 — 16,99,615 males, 1,453,939 females, and 151 third gender individuals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As per the schedule, between November 4, 2025, and December 26, 2025, booth-level officers (BLOs) conducted door-to-door visits to distribute enumeration forms and subsequently collect them. In the draft electoral rolls released on January 6, 2026, the total number of voters was 25,80,502 — 14,15,247 males, 11, 65,145 females, and 110 third gender individuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the schedule, between November 4, 2025, and December 26, 2025, booth-level officers (BLOs) conducted door-to-door visits to distribute enumeration forms and subsequently collect them. In the draft electoral rolls released on January 6, 2026, the total number of voters was 25,80,502 — 14,15,247 males, 11, 65,145 females, and 110 third gender individuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The district magistrate said that between January 6 and February 27, hearings were conducted by 316 additional assistant electoral registration officers at 118 identified locations across the district regarding notices issued to voters identified with “No Mapping” and “Logical Discrepancies”. Claims and objections received between January 6 and March 6 were disposed of by March 27. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district magistrate said that between January 6 and February 27, hearings were conducted by 316 additional assistant electoral registration officers at 118 identified locations across the district regarding notices issued to voters identified with “No Mapping” and “Logical Discrepancies”. Claims and objections received between January 6 and March 6 were disposed of by March 27. {{/usCountry}}

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The district magistrate held a meeting with representatives of all recognised political parties in the district and provided them with copies of the final electoral rolls.

Constituency-wise data

Additional district magistrate (administration) and deputy district election officer Bipin Kumar provided details regarding the assembly constituency-wise voter statistics in the final electoral rolls published on Friday

384-Pindra

Draft: 3,22,835, Added: 12,090, Deleted: 2,173, Final: 3,32,752

385-Ajgara (SC)

Draft: 3,31,571, Added: 14,524, Deleted: 1,971, Final: 3,44,124

386-Shivpur

Draft: 3,42,005, Added: 23,017, Deleted: 7,015, Final: 3,58,007

387-Rohaniya

Draft: 3,45,289, Added: 28,521, Deleted: 6,613, Final: 3,67,197

388-Varanasi North

Draft: 3,37,228, Added: 37,259, Deleted: 9,447, Final: 3,65,040

389-Varanasi South

Draft: 2,43,991, Added: 29,153, Deleted: 5,446, Final: 2,67,698

390-Varanasi Cantonment

Draft: 3,59,288, Added: 28,392, Deleted: 9,722, Final: 3,77,958

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391-Sewapuri

Draft: 2,98,295, Added: 21,283, Deleted: 1,751, Final: 3,17,827

Overall (district total):

Draft (Jan 6): 25,80,502

Added: 1,94,239

Deleted: 44,138

Final (April 10): 27,30,603

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