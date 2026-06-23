SIT pieces together Lucknow inferno horror, meets victims

LUCKNOW The two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the devastating Aliganj commercial building fire visited the tragedy site in Lucknow on Tuesday morning and inspected the gutted structure for around 45 minutes, as the inquiry gathered pace into the blaze that killed 15 people and exposed glaring questions over fire safety, building legality and official oversight.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Lucknow Police at the site on Tuesday for an investigation into the fire at the three-story commercial building in Lucknow’s Aliganj area that killed 15 people. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

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The SIT, comprising Amit Abhijat, additional chief secretary (tourism, religious affairs and culture department) and Praveen Kumar, additional DGP, Lucknow Zone, reached the fire-ravaged building in Aliganj around 10:30 am and examined various parts of the premises. The team inspected the structure, internal layout, staircases, access and exit points, possible escape routes, ventilation and other features of the building that may have contributed to the fatalities.

A team from the UP Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), led by director Adarsh Kumar, also visited the site and collected key samples, including debris, burnt electrical wires, damaged equipment and other material evidence.

Officials said the SIT sought to understand how the fire spread through the commercial building, how smoke engulfed the premises and how those trapped inside were prevented from escaping. During the visit, Lucknow ADCP (north) Twinkle Jain and ACP (Aliganj) Shashi Prakash Mishra briefed the team on the sequence of events, the rescue operation and the circumstances in which victims got trapped inside the building.

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{{^usCountry}} Amrit Abhijat said photographs had been taken from multiple angles and evidence was being collected to speed up the investigation. He said individuals and departments connected with the incident would be questioned and the final report would be prepared after all stages of the inquiry were completed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amrit Abhijat said photographs had been taken from multiple angles and evidence was being collected to speed up the investigation. He said individuals and departments connected with the incident would be questioned and the final report would be prepared after all stages of the inquiry were completed. {{/usCountry}}

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Praveen Kumar said the SIT had conducted a detailed inspection of the site and that the forensic team had gathered crucial evidence that would help shape the next stage of the probe. He said all departments linked to the incident had been brought within the scope of the inquiry and information would also be obtained from the fire victims before the report was submitted to the government within the stipulated timeframe.

After inspecting the site, SIT members visited KGMU and met the injured victims undergoing treatment to gather first-hand accounts of the incident, officials said.

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The visit came a day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a high-level inquiry into the tragedy and the state government formally set up the two-member SIT, asking it to submit its report within seven days.

Officials said the SIT has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive probe into every dimension of the incident — from the origin of the blaze to the chain of administrative and structural failures that may have aggravated the disaster. Apart from establishing the cause of the fire, the inquiry will examine whether the building had the required fire safety clearances, whether firefighting systems and emergency exits were in place and functional and whether the premises were being used in violation of approved building norms.

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The SIT is also expected to scrutinise whether any unauthorised construction, alteration or commercial misuse of the building turned it into a death trap. Investigators are likely to examine if access routes were blocked, whether the internal layout hampered evacuation, whether overcrowding or unsafe partitioning worsened the situation and whether smoke spread rapidly because of structural flaws or lack of safety mechanisms.

Another key focus of the inquiry will be the role of the building owner, the management of the coaching centre operating from the premises and the conduct of regulatory authorities responsible for ensuring compliance with building and fire safety norms. The SIT is expected to examine whether mandatory inspections were carried out, whether earlier complaints or violations were ignored and whether any negligence or collusion on the part of officials enabled the building to continue operating despite serious safety deficiencies.

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The role of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), fire department and local administration is likely to come under close scrutiny. Investigators are expected to examine the building’s approval history, sanctioned map, occupancy pattern and any action taken in the past over alleged illegal construction or misuse. The SIT may also review whether enforcement agencies failed to act despite red flags and whether lapses in monitoring or delayed action contributed to the scale of the tragedy.

Officials said the inquiry will also cover the emergency response after the fire was reported, including the time taken by rescue teams to reach the spot, the effectiveness of firefighting efforts, evacuation measures undertaken at the site and the coordination among police, fire and civil administration during the operation. The SIT is expected to assess whether the response mechanism was adequate and whether quicker intervention or better preparedness could have reduced the loss of life.

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Sources said the SIT has begun collecting key records related to the building, including ownership and approval documents and is also examining the FIR lodged in the case. In the next phase, the team is likely to record statements of survivors, bereaved family members, eyewitnesses, first responders and officials associated with the building and the rescue efforts before drawing its conclusions.

The Aliganj fire triggered a massive firefighting and rescue operation on Monday as flames and thick smoke engulfed the commercial building. The tragedy has since emerged as one of Lucknow’s deadliest recent fire incidents and reignited concerns over the functioning of coaching centres and commercial establishments in buildings with questionable structural and fire safety compliance.

With the state government setting a seven-day deadline for the SIT report, the probe is now expected to determine not only how the fire started but also whether a chain of regulatory failures, unauthorised construction, poor fire preparedness and administrative negligence turned a building fire into a mass-casualty disaster.

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