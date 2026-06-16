SIT questions over a dozen in Ram temple donation row

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Ram Mandir’s fund embezzlement case on Tuesday questioned more than a dozen people associated with the temple administration. After spending nearly seven to eight hours inside the temple complex on Monday, the SIT resumed its investigation at around 10 am on Tuesday.

After spending nearly seven to eight hours inside the temple complex on Monday, the SIT resumed its investigation at around 10 am on Tuesday. (For representation)

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According to highly placed sources, those questioned included senior official of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Gopal Rao and several other individuals having direct and unhindered access to the temple premises.

Though officials refused to comment on the matter, sources said an atmosphere of unease prevailed among temple workers and administrators. There was, however, no confirmation of any interaction between the SIT members and trust general secretary Champat Rai.

Meanwhile, Tinnu Yadav, whose name surfaced in connection with the case, denied any involvement while speaking to a section of the media. Claiming innocence, he said he had nothing to do with the room where cash was counted and that other people were responsible for it.

Separately, Ayodhya-based Hindu leader Santosh Dubey, a former ‘kar sevak’ and one of the accused along with LK Advani in the Babri Masjid demolition case, lodged a complaint at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station on Tuesday alleging theft of donations and naming a senior trust official. Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress vice-president Sharad Shukla also filed a similar complaint at the police station the same day.

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{{^usCountry}} Amid the donation controversy, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh accused Champat Rai of purchasing land worth ₹24 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the donation controversy, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh accused Champat Rai of purchasing land worth ₹24 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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Posting a photo of the land papers on X, the AAP leader alleged that Rai bought ₹3 crore worth of Nazul land for ₹24 crore.

Following a request from the trust, the UP government constituted a three-member SIT on June 13. According to the government, the trust sought an impartial inquiry to establish facts, and counter “misinformation” and “attempts to tarnish the image of the Ram temple”.

The SIT comprises Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, inspector general of police Kiran S, and special secretary (finance department) Neel Ratan.