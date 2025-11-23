The Bareilly police have constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into irregularities in the widow pension scheme, in which 56 married women and two other ineligible beneficiaries allegedly withdrew ₹1.23 crore using forged documents. The SIT, formed on the directions of SSP Anurag Arya and headed by SP (south) Anshika Verma, has been tasked with examining financial transactions, fake death certificates, verification lapses and suspected collusion by government employees. SIT set up in ₹ 1.23-cr widow pension scam in Bareilly

The crackdown began after district magistrate Avinash Singh submitted a detailed report to the police, exposing large-scale irregularities in Aonla, Baheri, Faridpur and urban areas. Preliminary findings revealed that dozens of women receiving widow pensions were neither widows nor eligible under the scheme. Many had used fabricated death certificates to obtain benefits, despite their husbands being alive.

The DM issued a stern warning, saying misuse of schemes meant for poor women would not be tolerated. His report flagged several staff members for suspicious involvement, and departmental action is expected against them.

The SSP said 25 separate FIRs would be registered, with each case being pursued individually to ensure swift investigation and prevent any accused person from escaping legal consequences.

The scam has already led to the arrest of four middlemen from Aonla. They allegedly arranged fake documents, forged death certificates and worked with certain employees to push fraudulent pension files through the system, helping dozens siphon off government funds. Their names now figure prominently in the SIT’s inquiry, and more arrests are likely.

Authorities are now preparing a list of officials -- from clerks to supervisors -- whose roles appear suspicious. The DM said strict departmental and legal action would be taken against any employee found guilty.

“A major scam in the widow pension scheme has surfaced. FIRs in 25 cases are being filed, and the SIT has been entrusted with investigating the entire network. Strict action will be taken against all culprits,” SSP Arya said.

“The scam was enabled by collusion between middlemen and certain employees. Fake death certificates and forged files have exposed the entire racket. All accused will soon be brought to justice,” SP (south) Anshika Verma added.